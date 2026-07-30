Yankees Considered Favorites in Trade Deadline Sweepstakes for Reds Veteran

The Cincinnati Reds are one of the more intriguing teams to follow at the trade deadline this season because nobody seems to know exactly what they're going to do.

They're likely going to be sellers, but it would be shocking to see them dump off a lot of controllable talent. Instead, they are likely going to trade their expiring players like Tyler Stephenson and Brady Singer before next week's trade deadline.

Tyler Stephenson is Likely on the Move

Jul 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) reacts after hitting a one run double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stephenson is seemingly the best talent the Reds have to offer this year unless they want to trade away players on longer contracts like Hunter Greene and Elly De La Cruz.

Stephenson is likely going to net the Reds a solid return if they opt to move him because he's one of the best catchers on the market and there are plenty of teams looking to add a catcher at the deadline. In fact, there are some teams that are a bit desperate for catching help.

The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans recently discussed Stephenson as a trade chip and listed the New York Yankees as the most obvious team in his trade sweepstakes. The Yankees have been closely connected to Stephenson for a few weeks.

Yankees Widely Considered as the Favorites for Tyler Stephenson

Jul 8, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) reacts after being ejected against the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The New York Yankees are the most obvious team in need of a catcher, though league sources indicate the Yankees prefer a catcher with more offensive production. That said, there’s not an easy player to find," Rosecrans wrote. "Stephenson’s offensive production has improved since the start of June, hitting .310/.355/.487 in 121 plate appearances.

"Defensively, he’s been baseball’s best ABS challenger, getting an MLB-best 68 reversals and winning his challenges at 71.58 percent. Only the Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez (71.67 percent) has a better winning percentage among catchers with at least 50 challenges. Stephenson also has the second-most challenges (95), behind the Milwaukee Brewers’ William Contreras (122)."

The Yankees have struggled at catcher all season. Stephenson would be a very solid addition to their roster if the Yankees are serious about dethroning the Los Angeles Dodgers for the World Series title.

The Yankees will likely prefer to add somebody like Hunter Goodman, but if he stays with the Rockies, Stephenson wouldn't be a bad backup option for the Bronx Bombers.

The Reds could look to ignite a bidding war between the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston Red Sox. All of these teams could use catching help.

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