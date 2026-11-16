The Cincinnati Reds are in an odd spot. They aren't a competitive team right now, but they have the pieces to make a run for the postseason. Notably, it's Elly De La Cruz who brings fans to the stadium and gives them hope of eventually putting a competitive team on the field.

But De La Cruz's contract is slowly coming to an end. He has a few years left on his deal, and the Reds might look to trade him. It would take a King's Ransom to get De La Cruz away from the Reds, but there are teams out there that could be willing to trade a load of talent to bring De La Cruz in.

MLB reporter Adam Jude of the Seattle Times recently discussed the possibility of the Seattle Mariners being the team to trade for De La Cruz, but reported that the industry consensus is that Cincinnati won't move their superstar shortstop this winter.

Reds Would Need to Be Blown Away to Trade Elly De La Cruz

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) smiles as he comes off the field against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Another extreme long shot. The industry consensus is the Reds won’t trade their star shortstop this winter, and while Reds president Nick Krall told reporters this week he would “never say never,” he also downplayed the possibility," Jude wrote.

It would be foolish for the Reds to trade De La Cruz. He is one of the best players in baseball and has shown consistent growth over the last few seasons. Down the stretch this year, De La Cruz was the best player in baseball. That's a player that the Reds should build around, not a player who should be dumped off for a haul of players who might one day be as good as De La Cruz is right now.

The odds of the Reds trading him will never be zero percent, though. There is always a chance the Reds will bring in a haul of talent to build their future rather than trying to compete right now. The Boston Red Sox have been closely connected to a potential trade for De La Cruz. They could offer a deal centered around Roman Anthony that could get the Reds' attention.

Either way, the industry reportedly believes the Reds won't trade him this offseason. This should be a breath of fresh air for Reds fans, as trading away De La Cruz would crush the franchise.

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