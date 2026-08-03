New Suitor Emerges for Reds Starter Brady Singer

Major League Baseball's Trade Deadline is here! Brady Singer is one of the players who will likely be dealt by the Reds on Monday.

According to Cole Weinstraub of NBC Philadelphia, Singer is a likely target of the Phillies as they continue to look for a back-end rotation arm.

Singer struggled to start the season but has an ERA under three since the start of June. Over his last seven starts, the veteran right-hander has an ERA of 2.81.

The Reds are unlikely to extend Singer, who is on an expiring contract, so it makes sense to get what you can for him in the trade market.

Other Possible Fits

Jul 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB.com's Mark Sheldon listed the following teams as possible fits: White Sox, Padres, Braves, Cubs, Phillies, Rays, Twins

Singer spoke about the deadline after his last start.

“I have no idea," Singer told Sheldon. "It’s out of my control and stuff like that. I’m just going to come to work tomorrow and do my stuff. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Just have to find out.”

It's easy to forget that players involved in trade rumors are people first. A trade doesn't just mean changing teams. It often means uprooting their lives, moving to a new city on short notice, and starting over with a new organization.

Chase Burns Shines on Monday

Aug 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Burns was phenomenal once again on Sunday, leading the Reds to a victory and leading them to a series win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Burns had made 21 starts this season and the Reds are 16-5 in those games. He's taken some pride in that.

“I think every time you take the ball, your job is to put up as many zeroes as possible and try to put the team in the best position to win," Burns said. "I take pride in limiting runs and trying to win ballgames.”

Burns had to navigate a weather delay that lasted nearly 30 minutes. Reds manager Terry Francona was impressed with how he handled it.

“We kind of counted it like it was one inning when he was sitting there. And when we got up to 80-something that was enough but I thought he pitched like an ace," Francona said. "The other thing, we want to get him to a certain point too. We don’t want to be messing around next year thinking, ‘God, we didn’t get him far enough.’ As long as he’s healthy, he looked just fine.”

Burns has been everything the Reds could have hoped for when drafting him No. 2 overall.