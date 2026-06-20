New York Yankees Blank Cincinnati Reds 5-0 Behind Dominant Start From Cam Schlittler
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Cincinnati Reds hitters struck out 17 times Friday night in a 5-0 loss to the New York Yankees. Facing the team with the best record in the American League, the Reds fell behind 4-0 after two innings and never mounted a serious rally to get back into the game.
Rhett Lowder battled on the mound in his third start back from the injured list, but the Yankees did their damage in the second inning with four of their five runs.
Cincinnati is now 35-39 on the season and has lost consecutive games following a series win over the New York Mets.
Second Inning put Reds in Big Deficit Early
Ben Rice entered Friday night with 20 home runs. In the bottom of the second inning, with two on and two outs, he golfed a Rhett Lowder pitch high and deep to right-center field that landed in Monument Park for a three-run home run. It made a 1-0 Yankees lead a 4-0 lead and put the Reds behind big early.
Lowder nearly got out of the second inning allowing just one run, which came on a Jazz Chisholm home run to lead off the inning. Spencer Jones and Anthony Volpe walked to put Lowder in serious trouble, but Lowder responded by retiring the next two batters.
But that's when Rice followed with his three-run golf shot to right-center. Four runs. Two hits. Two walks. That was the bottom of the second inning for Lowder.
Other than that, he pitched a decent game. Lowder pitched 5 1/3 innings with six hits and three walks while striking out five. Of the 95 pitches he threw, 62 were for strikes. That's now back-to-back starts pitching at least five innings, his first two such starts since coming off the injured list.
Cam Schlittler Dominates
Sometimes you've got to tip your cap to the opposing starting pitcher. Yankees' right-hander Cam Schlittler was so dominant on Friday night that, as a Reds fan, you got to tip your cap to him.
A front-runner for the American League Cy Young Award, Schlittler struck out 13 Reds in six shutout innings. That's 13 of his 18 outs on strikeouts. Pretty impressive.
Not only that, but Schlittler didn't allow a walk and allowed just four hits. Of the 96 pitches he threw, 66 were for strikes.
On the season, Schlittler is 8-3 with a 1.71 ERA. The Reds were up against it facing him Friday night, and it showed with his performance.
On Deck
The Reds and Yankees will play the second of three games Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.
Andrew Abbott (4-4, 3.95 ERA) will face right-hander Will Warren (7-1, 3.47 ERA).
First pitch is at 1:35 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW.
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Alex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.Follow frankie_nnati