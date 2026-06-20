New York Yankees Blank Cincinnati Reds 5-0 Behind Dominant Start From Cam Schlittler

Cincinnati Reds hitters struck out 17 times Friday night in a 5-0 loss to the New York Yankees. Facing the team with the best record in the American League, the Reds fell behind 4-0 after two innings and never mounted a serious rally to get back into the game.

Rhett Lowder battled on the mound in his third start back from the injured list, but the Yankees did their damage in the second inning with four of their five runs.

Cincinnati is now 35-39 on the season and has lost consecutive games following a series win over the New York Mets.

Second Inning put Reds in Big Deficit Early

Jun 19, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (22) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ben Rice entered Friday night with 20 home runs. In the bottom of the second inning, with two on and two outs, he golfed a Rhett Lowder pitch high and deep to right-center field that landed in Monument Park for a three-run home run. It made a 1-0 Yankees lead a 4-0 lead and put the Reds behind big early.

Lowder nearly got out of the second inning allowing just one run, which came on a Jazz Chisholm home run to lead off the inning. Spencer Jones and Anthony Volpe walked to put Lowder in serious trouble, but Lowder responded by retiring the next two batters.

But that's when Rice followed with his three-run golf shot to right-center. Four runs. Two hits. Two walks. That was the bottom of the second inning for Lowder.

Other than that, he pitched a decent game. Lowder pitched 5 1/3 innings with six hits and three walks while striking out five. Of the 95 pitches he threw, 62 were for strikes. That's now back-to-back starts pitching at least five innings, his first two such starts since coming off the injured list.

Cam Schlittler Dominates

Jun 19, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sometimes you've got to tip your cap to the opposing starting pitcher. Yankees' right-hander Cam Schlittler was so dominant on Friday night that, as a Reds fan, you got to tip your cap to him.

A front-runner for the American League Cy Young Award, Schlittler struck out 13 Reds in six shutout innings. That's 13 of his 18 outs on strikeouts. Pretty impressive.

Not only that, but Schlittler didn't allow a walk and allowed just four hits. Of the 96 pitches he threw, 66 were for strikes.

On the season, Schlittler is 8-3 with a 1.71 ERA. The Reds were up against it facing him Friday night, and it showed with his performance.

On Deck

Jun 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Will Warren (29) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Reds and Yankees will play the second of three games Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Andrew Abbott (4-4, 3.95 ERA) will face right-hander Will Warren (7-1, 3.47 ERA).

First pitch is at 1:35 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW.