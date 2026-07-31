New York Yankees Showing Trade Interest in Reds Veteran
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The Cincinnati Reds have found themselves in an all-too-familiar position as the MLB Trade Deadline rapidly approaches.
At 51-57 on the season, it doesn't appear the Reds are going to be making much of a postseason push as the season slides into August. The obvious answer for the front office would be for the team to become sellers at the deadline.
As trades have already begun around the league, one Reds veteran is already being attached to certain reports on a potential new home.
A Painful Move
Jon Heyman has reported that the New York Yankees have reached out regarding Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson.
Stephenson had a rough start to his 2026 campaign at the plate. However, as the season has gone on, Stephenson has found a little bit of an offensive groove. The Reds veteran is currently batting .258 and has an OBP of .333
While the bat has gotten stronger as the season has gone on, Stephenson's strongest attribute is his eye behind the plate. As of July 30th, Stephenson has the best success rate among catchers when challenging ABS at 71.6%
Moving Stephenson all but says the Reds are ready for their soft rebuild. Even if no one wants to call it a rebuild.
The Right Call
It may be a painful move for some fans to see Stephenson be traded, but it's a move that makes a lot of sense.
Stephenson is in a contract season. The Reds could wait this out and then battle with other teams for Stephenson's services next season, and potentially lose him for nothing. Or they could see what value he has on the market before the deadline, and at least get something in return.
While Heyman's report does mention the Yankees' interest in Stephenson, he isn't the only catcher the franchise is interested in.
Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman and Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman are also named in the report.
Rip Off The Band-Aid
It's never a fun time when your team is selling at the deadline. That means that the season is over, and the future is unclear.
Moves are even harder when it's a player who has been with the franchise for as long as someone like Stephenson has been.
However, it's time to rip off the Band-Aid. The only way the Reds can move forward in the right direction is to give up some of the players on this roster.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93