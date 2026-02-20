Cincinnati Reds Already Buzzing With Excitement for 22-Year-Old Slugger

The Cincinnati Reds exceeded expectations last season as they surged up the National League standings late in the year and stole a spot in the postseason over the New York Mets.

Considering the fact that the Reds are one of the younger teams in the league, the fanbase should be ecstatic about the new season based on the growth from the young core. But the Reds also went out and re-signed Eugenio Suárez, which sent the fans into a frenzy.

There's even more to be excited about for the Reds, including a pair of prospects that debuted last season.

Chase Burns is one of the best young pitchers in the league. He flashed his dominance on numerous occasions last season, as he was must-see TV anytime he took the mound.

Infielder Sal Stewart has taken big strides over the last few months, cementing himself as a realistic candidate for the National League Rookie of the Year award.

Sal Stewart is One of the Best Young Sluggers in the National League

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (43) sits in the dugout as his teammates head for the clubhouse after the ninth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CBS Sports' RJ Anderson recently listed Stewart as the No. 61 ranked prospect in baseball, which seems a bit low, and shared some praise for the young infielder.

"Stewart projects as just a right handed-hitting first baseman, limiting his prospect ceiling given how teams generally view that profile," Anderson wrote. "Still, he's a reasonably safe bet to be an above-average hitter in the majors. Credit that to his apparent feel for contact and impact alike.

"He connected on around 75% of the swings he took between Triple-A and the majors; more than 51% of them had an exit velocity north of 95 mph. It's to be seen how the Reds sort out their first-base playing time, but Stewart ought to receive ample chances to take the gig for his own throughout the 2026 season. He should succeed."

Stewart was very good during his short time in the big leagues last season. He slugged five home runs and one double in 18 games, good for an OPS+ of 121 in the short sample size.

He looks even better this spring. The 22-year-old has lost a bit of weight and put on some additional muscle. Stewart looks more athletic, which should help him play first base and any other infield spot the Reds need him to play.

It feels like Stewart has a real chance to win the National League Rookie of the Year award. The talent and potential are both there. Assuming he gets consistent playing time, the youngster could be a 3.0-plus WAR player in his rookie season.

