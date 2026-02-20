Overlooked Reds Outfielder Emerging After Hot Start to Spring Training

The Cincinnati Reds have a lot to be excited about this spring. They're coming off their best full season in a long time, but the coaching staff and players don't seem content with making the postseason. They want to do damage when they get there and that should have the fanbase buzzing with excitement.

There are a lot of young players to keep an eye on in spring training. Players like Sal Stewart and Chase Burns have already dominated at the big-league level, but it's still going to be interesting to see the improvements they've made.

Players like Brandon Williamson are going to be interesting to watch, considering he's one of a few Reds prospects coming off an injury this spring.

But then there's overlooked outfielder Blake Dunn, who's been up to the big leagues, but hasn't carved out a role on the roster yet. Reds insider Charlie Goldsmith recently shared some praise for Dunn's performance at spring training.

Blake Dunn is Off to a Hot Start for Reds This Spring

Apr 18, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Blake Dunn (59) runs to third base during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

"Spring training stats don’t mean much, let alone stats in live BP versus pitching. However, I don’t know that anyone has a backfields OPS higher than Blake Dunn’s," Goldsmith wrote on X this week.

Dunn has earned numerous chances at the big league level, but he continues to struggle. The 27-year-old is hitting .151 in 49 career games. But his speed and defense continue to earn him opportunities with the Reds. All they need is for his bat to come around, at least against lefties, and they'd have an excellent platoon outfielder.

This spring, Dunn has seemingly taken a step. Obviously, it's only live at-bats against his own teammates, so it's nothing to get too excited about, but seeing him put up competitive at-bats against pitchers like Hunter Greene is certainly an encouraging sign. The Reds have one of the best pitching staffs in the league, so if Dunn can compete against them, he should be able to compete against anbody.

As spring training games begin, Dunn is a name to keep an eye on. He has all the traits to be a big leaguer. He needs a consistent bat to carve that role out this season.

More MLB: Hunter Greene Sends World Series Message to Cincinnati Reds Fans

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds OnSI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.