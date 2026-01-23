CINCINNATI – The Reds announced six players who will be invited to Spring Training next month as non-roster invites.

Catchers Connor Burns, PJ Higgins, Michael Trautwein, pitchers Yunior Marte, Anthony Misiewicz, and infielder Cam Collier have all been announced to attend. Pitchers and catchers report on Wednesday, February 11, while everyone else is to report by Monday, February 16.

Cam Collier is the Reds' sixth-ranked prospect as of the end of 2025. He suffered a torn ligament in his thumb that required surgery, causing him to miss the first month of the season. His power was down for the year, presumably from the injury. In 2024, he hit 20 home runs; that number dropped to just four in 2025. The 21-year-old was selected with the 18th pick in the 2022 MLB draft. Sal Stewart was selected with their next selection in that same draft. Can Collier have a similar rise to the one we saw from Stewart in 2025?

Higgins has played 10 minor league seasons and has appeared in 83 games over two seasons with the Chicago Cubs. Last season in Triple-A Louisville, he slashed .240/.300/.345 with seven home runs and has played at third base, first base, aside from catching.

Connor Burns was selected with the 141st pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of Long Beach State. He has 23 home runs with a .616 OPS across three minor league seasons. He finished 2025 in Double-A. Michael Truatwein was drafted in 2021 in the 13th round and has played five minor league seasons. He hit .205 with three home runs with a .762 OPS.

Yunior Marte has pitched 102 games in Major League Baseball, last pitching with the Phillies in 2024. He has a career 5.64 ERA and 1.61 WHIP. He has an electric sinker, reaching near triple digits; his command is his main crux. He pitched in Japan in 2025, striking out 48 batters in 47 innings.

Anthony Misiewicz has pitched in six Major League seasons. He has a 4.86 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP in 136 games. He pitched in five games for the Minnesota Twins in 2025 and had a 9.64 ERA. He walked four and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.

The season is right around the corner. The Reds are coming off of their first postseason appearance since 2020, and first in a 162-game season since 2013, going 83-79 in Terry Francona's first season as manager.

