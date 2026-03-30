Cincinnati Reds Biggest Movers in Latest Power Rankings

The Cincinnati Reds took two out of three against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend behind good pitching, a huge series from rookie infielder Sal Stewart, and a clutch home run from Eugenio Suarez.

In CBS Sports' latest power rankings, the Reds were the biggest movers in all of Major League Baseball, moving up nine spots to No. 13.

"Quite a start to the season for Sal Stewart," they wrote. "That kid can rake."

They are spot on. Stewart can rake and he has a ridiculous start to the season. In 13 plate appearances, Stewart is 7-13 with four extra-base hits and three walks.

Stewart's start to the season has been so good that he's making team history. Jim Fregosi (1964) and Barney McCosky (1939) are the only two players younger than Stewart to reach base safely 10 times in their team's first three games, according to Sarah Langs. Stewart is the first Reds player to do this at any age since Barry Larkin in 2001.

"They've (his at-bats) been tremendous," Francona said after Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox. "I know he's not going to hit .650 or whatever he's hitting, well, I mean maybe, but he's a good hitter. I know I've been saying it for a while now. He's an advanced hitter."

Chase Burns to Make Season Debut on Monday

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a strong outing from fellow first-round pick Rhett Lowder on Sunday, the Reds will turn to Chase Burns on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Burns impressed in his last start of the spring, giving up two runs on four hits in five innings. He threw 53 of his 68 pitches for strikes and struck out seven batters.

“It felt great," Burns told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "I was just trying to fill up the zone and limit the walks and get ahead and just attack."

Reds manager Terry Francona has said Burns is at his best when he pounds the zone. He did just that against Milwaukee.

“I was excited that he pounded the strike zone with really good stuff," Francona said.

Right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft will start on the mound for the Pirates. The right-hander went 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA with 10 strikeouts against the Reds last season.

Game one of the series will start on 6:40 ET at Great American Ball Park.

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