Reds Rookie Sal Stewart Continues Historic Start to Career

Just when it feels like Sal Stewart can’t raise the bar any higher, he finds another way to impress.

In Sunday's 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox, Stewart reached base all four times, going 2-2 with a double and two walks.

According to Sarah Langs, Stewart has reached base 10 times in the Reds’ first three games, something only Jim Fregosi (1964) and Barney McCosky (1939) have done at a younger age since 1900. He’s also the first Reds player to accomplish the feat at any age since Barry Larkin in 2001.

Stewart is hitting .700 with an OPS of 2.069 through the first three games of the series.

Reds manager Terry Francona has continued to praise the 22-year-old for being a great young hitter.

"They've (his at-bats) has been tremendous," Francona said. "I know he's not going to hit .650 or whatever he's hitting, well I mean maybe, but he's a good hitter. I know I've been saying it for a while now. He's an advanced hitter."

Reds Beat Red Sox on Sunday

Mar 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) high fives designated hitter Sal Stewart (27) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Reds beat the Red Sox 3-2 on Sunday to win the series behind a three-run home run by Eugenio Suarez and a big game by Stewart.

Emilio Pagan locked down his first save of the season after blowing a save on Saturday afternoon.

“These are the types of games we’re gonna be in all year long if we’re gonna be the team, we think we’re gonna be," Pagan told Mike Petraglia.

Suarez thanked the coaching staff and said they helped him realize he was late on the fastball, which helped him take an 0-2 fastball deep into the left field bleachers and give the Reds the lead. He also thanked Cincinnati fans for the ovations in his first series back with the team.

“It’s been awesome," Suarez said. "The fans have supported me all three days. It’s awesome to see all the fans coming here and cheer for us. To see the ovation on Opening Night for me, it was beautiful man. That’s something that I do appreciate a lot.

The Reds will be back in action on Monday night against the Pirates on Monday night at 6:40 ET. Chase Burns will make his first start of the season for Cincinnati.

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