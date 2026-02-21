Cincinnati Reds Broadcast Team Finalized for 2026 Season

The Cincinnati Reds will have most of their broadcast crew returning for the 2026 season, according to the team's website.

Here are the broadcasters listed for the 2026 season.

John Sadak

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto participates in the live television broadcast of the Cincinnati Reds with Barry Larkin, center, and John Sadak, left, in the third inning of the MLB game between between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. St Louis Cardinals At Cincinnati Reds | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

John Sadak will return for his sixth season as the Reds' lead television play-by-play broadcaster, continuing to serve as one of the most recognizable voices in the organization. His experience spans across nearly every major network, with experience coverring the NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA basetball, and NCAA football.

Sadak is known for his call "that ball had a family," when Elly De La Cruz hit his first big league home run.

Barry Larkin

Barry Larkin, who is a Hall of Famer, also returns for his sixth season in the booth. He usually shares the booth with Sadak as the color analyst for Reds' home games. Larkin was one of the greatest players in franchise history. He spent his entire 19-year career with the Reds and won the 1995 NL MVP Award. Larkin was also on the 1990 Reds team who won the World Series.

Jim Day

Bally Sports broadcaster Jim Day interviews Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) after the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Monday, June 24, 2024. The Reds won 11-5. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jim Day is back for his 25th season on Reds Television, continuing his longtime role as the team's dugout reporter. Day also fills in on play by play for select series each season when needed. Day builds good relationships with a lot of the players, most notably Eugenio Suarez, who says "Have a good day, Jim Day," every time he sees him.

Jeff Brantley

Jeff Brantley, also known as The Cowboy, returns for his 20th season as part of the Reds broadcast team. Brantley does a mix of radio and television. He also served as a closer for the Reds and still holds the single-season saves record with 44 in 1996.

Tommy Thrall

Blue Wahoos broadcaster Tommy Thrall makes a major league broadcasting debut Friday when filling in for Hall of Famer Marty Brennaman this weekend in the Cincinnati Reds weekend series against the San Diego Padres. Thrall 2 | Special to the News Journal

Tommy Thrall is back for his eighth season with the Reds and his seventh as the full time play-by-play voice on 700 WLW. Before Thrall joined the Reds full-tiome in 2019, he spent seven years broadcasting radio and TV games for Double-A Pensacola.

Chris Welsh

Chris Welsh, or the crafty left-hander as George Grande used to call him, is back for his 34th season on Reds televsion. In 2022, Welsh was named the Ohio Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. The veteran announcer went 21-31 with a 4.45 ERA in his big league career.

Welsh and Grande worked together for 17 seasons, which is the longest-running TV duo in Reds history.

Brian Giesenschlag

Brian Giesenschlag is back for his 22nd season with the Reds and his 12th as co host of the Emmy Award winning Reds Live pre and postgame shows. He also covers the NHL as a co-host of Bally Sports Ohio's Columbus Blue Jackets Live pre- and post-game shows.

Sam LeCure

Sam LeCure returns for his ninth season on the Reds TV network as part of the Reds Live pre- and post-game shows. LeCure made all 250 of his MLB appearances with the Reds and was a part of multiple postseason teams.

Annie Sabo announced earlier this offseason that she would not be returning.

"My time in Cincinnati has come to an end," Sabo tweeted. "Thankful for my time there, and wish everybody nothing but the best. Not sure what lies ahead, but letting God handle the rest."

