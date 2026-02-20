Where the Cincinnati Reds Stand Among Teams Trying to End Long Title Droughts
In this story:
CINCINNATI -- Forget that the Reds haven't won a Postseason game since 2012. Or that they haven't won a Postseason series since 1995. The Reds have not won a World Series since 1990.
For a franchise seeped in tradition and history, it's been far too long since they have won a World Championship.
MLB.com ranked the 14 teams that have gone at least 32 seasons with a World Series title and their chances of ending their respective droughts this season. Five of those teams have never won the World Series. One team, the Seattle Mariners, have never been to the World Series.
Here's what MLB.com's Will Leitch had to say about the Reds, who checked in with the ninth-best chances.
The Reds have not, in fact, won a single postseason game since 2012 -- when they blew a 2-0 NLDS lead in heartbreaking fashion to the eventual World Series champion Giants -- but they did finally get themselves back to the playoffs in 2025. They were, uh, not there very long, but still: Progress! This is a team with a manager (Terry Francona) who has won multiple World Series titles, a potential MVP candidate in Elly De La Cruz and a pitching staff that’s underrated by most fans. In a division like the NL Central, that may be enough. There are worse longshots in which to put your faith.
So, you're saying there's a chance? Having Terry Francona certainly helps. He's been there before, and he's also gotten teams to the World Series sooner rather than later in each of his previous stops at Boston and Cleveland.
The first step towards winning the World Series is winning the NL Central. In the division, the Pittsburgh Pirates (1979) and Milwaukee Brewers (1982) all have longer pennant droughts than the Reds. Milwaukee checked in at No. 5 in MLB.com's rankings, while the Pirates checked in at No. 10.
A lot may have to go right for the Reds to win this season, but it can be done.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.Follow frankie_nnati