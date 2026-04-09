Cincinnati Reds City Connect Uniforms Revealed

The Cincinnati Reds revealed their City Connect uniforms on Thursday morning. After they went with all-black for the last version of City Connects, their 2.0 version is all red with black pinstripes.

They will continue to wear their black uniforms on Friday home games and will wear the City Connect 2.0 uniforms on Saturday home games.

“From the beginning, we wanted this new City Connect uniform to be an evolution of the first edition,” Reds president and CEO Phil Castellini told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “The positive response from our players and fans reinforced that there was equity in the 1.0 uniform. And that allowed us to build on the best features for this 2.0 version.”

The sleeve patch features a black “Cincy” wordmark, a nod to the original City Connect jerseys, where it appeared across the chest. Just beneath it sits a graphic of the iconic Tyler Davidson Fountain, a centerpiece of Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati.

The Reds were very intentional about that choice.

“We wanted to incorporate that Cincy wordmark," Mitchell said. "We are Cincy. We’re not going to change that or try to come up with another nickname. That was a slam-dunk, easy decision for us.

“We wanted to be really intentional about incorporating something iconic. Fountain Square and that statue has been there since the 1800s. Every year, they turn that fountain on right before Opening Day. It’s sort of a tradition, and it’s such an iconic landmark of Cincinnati. We think it turned out really well.”

This marks the first time since 2006 that the Reds will feature pinstripes on their uniforms. While these aren’t the sleeveless versions from the past, the sleeves themselves are intentionally left without pinstripes, serving as a subtle nod to the pinstripe jerseys worn in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The hats are also red with pinstripes and features the same "C" we saw on the initial City Connect uniforms when they debuted in 2023.

The Reds now have five different uniform combinations, with their traditional home whites and road grays still serving as the primary looks.

You can see Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, and Andrew Abbott all wearing the new uniforms below:

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