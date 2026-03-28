Cincinnati Reds Get Positive Injury Update on Two Key Players

The Reds got positive injury news on two of their key players on Saturday morning. Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to the media and provided an update before Saturday's showdown against the Boston Red Sox.

Sal Stewart had some swelling after being hit by a line drive on Opening Day, but he is fine and is back in the lineup and hitting fourth for Saturday's game.

"Really pretty fortunate," Francold told Mike Petraglia.

Stewart had three of Cincinnati's four hits on Opening Day, including a double off of Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet.

Nick Lodolo Update

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nick Lodolo seems to be progressing nicely from his blister injury that he suffered in his last start of the spring.

He will throw a bullpen on Sunday and if that goes well, there is a chance he will make a rehab start on Wednesday. When Lodolo had a blister in August of last season, he was out for 20+ days so it is encouraging that he could throw in a rehab start as early as this week.

With Hunter Greene out, the Reds need Lodolo, Abbott, and Singer to step up and lead this rotation. While Lowder, Burns, and Williamson will have their moments, they will likely have ups and downs with so little big league experience.

Brandon Williamson is Ready

Mar 20, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) throws against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Brandon Williamson is ready for his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates later this week. He stayed behind in Goodyear, Arizona and threw 6 1/3 innings on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to start on Tuesday.

Williamson is coming off of Tommy John Surgery and did not pitch in a competitive game a season ago. He last pitched in the big leagues in September of 2024. The left-hander was one of the most impressive players in Spring Training and he forced Cincinnati's hand in putting him on the Opening Day roster.

Francona also noted that Jose Franco will be available today out of the bullpen. His role will to be the long man out of the bullpen if any of the starters run into issues.

General Notes