Reds Provide Concerning Update on Nick Lodolo After Early Exit
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It was a feeling all too familiar for Reds fans as Nick Lodolo looked down at his hand and the training staff made their way to the mound in the first inning of Sunday’s Spring Training finale against the Cleveland Guardians. Lodolo left the game and the Reds later confirmed it was a blister issue, something that has plagued the left-hander in the past.
Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters after the game and shared an update along with some concern.
"He had the blister," Francona told C. Trent Rosecrans. "They popped it over in the training room and drained some of it. We’ll take the next couple of days. Because of his history, we’re gonna have to see. There’s obviously some apprehension, so we’ll see.”
General Manager Brad Meador was on the radio broadcast on 700 WLW and said we will know more on Monday or Tuesday.
"We don’t know yet. We'll see how it is tomorrow," Meador said. "You hope he felt it soon enough to get out of there before it got bad. We’ll see how it recovers and go from there."
After being healthy most of the season a year ago, Lodolo had a blister issue pop up in August. He ended up missing 23 days with the injury.
Rotation Uncertainty
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After Hunter Greene had surgery earlier this spring to remove bone spurs from his elbow, the Reds decided to go with six starters for five spots, meaning Rhett Lowder, Brandon Williamson, and Chase Burns would all make the rotation.
However, the Reds were planning to use six starters for five spots, allowing them to rotate roles. One time through, Burns could start with Lowder following out of the bullpen, and the next time around, Williamson could get the start with Burns coming in behind him.
If Lodolo is forced to miss time with the blister issue, expect the Reds to stick with the other five starters and open the season with a traditional five-man rotation.
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Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4