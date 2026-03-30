Reds rookie slugger Sal Stewart has been named the National League's Player of the Week for his play versus the Boston Red Sox.

In the three-game series, Stewart posted an OPS of 2.069 with a home run, three doubles, and two RBIs. He leads the National League in hits (7), batting average (.700), doubles (2), on-base percentage (.769), and slugging (1.333).

“Obviously, it’s great, and I’m super proud of myself,” Stewart said. “But that’s in the past now, and now it’s time to go and play against the Pirates. "I'm going to go out there and play hard for my team and help the team win. I'm super proud of myself, but that's in the past now and now it's time to go out and play against the Pirates."

He's the first Red to win the Award since Spencer Steer last June and the first Reds rookie to win since Rece Hinds in July 2024

Stewart has reached base 10 times in the Reds’ first three games. According to Sarah Langs, only Jim Fregosi (1964) and Barney McCosky (1939) have accomplished this at a younger age since 1900. He’s also the first Reds player to accomplish the feat at any age since Barry Larkin in 2001.

Sal Stewart is now tied for second-most home runs in Reds history through the first 20 games of a career, according to Matt Wilkes.

Aristides Aquino, 11

Frank Robinson, 6

Josh Hamilton, 6

Chris Dickerson, 6

Rece Hinds, 6

Sal Stewart, 6

He has recieved high praise from manager Terry Francona over his career.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

"They've (his at-bats) has been tremendous," Francona said. "I know he's not going to hit .650 or whatever he's hitting, well I mean maybe, but he's a good hitter. I know I've been saying it for a while now. He's an advanced hitter."

The 22-year-old is off to a fantastic start to his young career and is making a strong case to be the front-runner for the Rookie of the Year Award. The Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night. Chase Burns makes his season debut versus Braxton Ashcraft.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.