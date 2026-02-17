Cincinnati Reds Prospect Receive High Praise From Eugenio Suarez

CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suarez is excited about Reds prospect Edwin Arroyo. The two-time All-Star had major praise for the eighth-ranked prospect in Cincinnati's farm system.

Suarez told Charlie Clifford that Arroyo "will be a superstar."

The Reds acquired the switch-hitting Arroyo alongside Noelvi Marte in the Luis Castillo trade with the Seattle Mariners in 2022. Arroyo was selected in the second round in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Puerto Rico.

Chattanooga infielder Edwin Arroyo (4) throws the ball after getting Knoxville infielder Jaylen Palmer (6) out during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Chattanooga Lookouts at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on June 3, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After missing all of 2024 recovering from shoulder surgery, he returned to slash .284/.345/.371 with 12 stolen bases. His power noticeably dropped compared to his previous full season in 2023, hitting just three home runs last season. He hit 13 home runs in 2023. He also played in 16 games in the Puerto Rican Winter League and was successful, slashing .355/.429/.468 with six extra-base hits.

“I made some adjustments to put the ball more in the air."Arroyo told Charlie Goldsmith. “I had a lot of hits last year. I’d like to have had more doubles, triples and homers. It’s coming. I won’t force it. It’ll happen if I put the ball in the air.”

Arroyo is projected to be the starting shortstop for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic with Francisco Lindor injured.

“I’ll do my best,” Arroyo said. “Obviously the goal (this year) is to make big leagues. Hopefully, I can make it happen.”

Will Arroyo Play in the Big Leagues This Season?

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo throws to first base in the third inning during a MLB spring training baseball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

﻿ESPN's Kiley McDaniel has outfield prospect Hector Rodriguez as the first Reds prospect to be promoted this season. I tend to believe Arroyo can be the first player promoted to the Major League team this season. That is only based on the amount of outfield depth the team currently has that is big league ready. Arroyo has a Major League-ready glove. If his bat progresses, he can become the superstar player Suarez thinks he can be.

Eugenio Suárez notes in Goodyear



-Says prospect Edwin Arroyo "will be a superstar" one day

-He's hit it off w/ Elly going back to '25 ASG



"People yelling at me to hit 60 home runs in Cincinnati, or 50. It's really funny. But, I take it seriously. They believe in what I can do." pic.twitter.com/ZhBBPjbWYG — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) February 16, 2026