Cincinnati Reds Prospect Receive High Praise From Eugenio Suarez
CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suarez is excited about Reds prospect Edwin Arroyo. The two-time All-Star had major praise for the eighth-ranked prospect in Cincinnati's farm system.
Suarez told Charlie Clifford that Arroyo "will be a superstar."
The Reds acquired the switch-hitting Arroyo alongside Noelvi Marte in the Luis Castillo trade with the Seattle Mariners in 2022. Arroyo was selected in the second round in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Puerto Rico.
After missing all of 2024 recovering from shoulder surgery, he returned to slash .284/.345/.371 with 12 stolen bases. His power noticeably dropped compared to his previous full season in 2023, hitting just three home runs last season. He hit 13 home runs in 2023. He also played in 16 games in the Puerto Rican Winter League and was successful, slashing .355/.429/.468 with six extra-base hits.
“I made some adjustments to put the ball more in the air."Arroyo told Charlie Goldsmith. “I had a lot of hits last year. I’d like to have had more doubles, triples and homers. It’s coming. I won’t force it. It’ll happen if I put the ball in the air.”
Arroyo is projected to be the starting shortstop for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic with Francisco Lindor injured.
“I’ll do my best,” Arroyo said. “Obviously the goal (this year) is to make big leagues. Hopefully, I can make it happen.”
Will Arroyo Play in the Big Leagues This Season?
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel has outfield prospect Hector Rodriguez as the first Reds prospect to be promoted this season. I tend to believe Arroyo can be the first player promoted to the Major League team this season. That is only based on the amount of outfield depth the team currently has that is big league ready. Arroyo has a Major League-ready glove. If his bat progresses, he can become the superstar player Suarez thinks he can be.
Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.Follow ItsRickyLogan