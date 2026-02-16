Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has One Key Area He's Focused on Improving in 2026

Like Matt McLain, Reds prospect Edwin Arroyo missed the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury he sustained in Spring Training.

Arroyo, who came over in the deal that sent Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners, ended the 2025 season as Cincinnati's No. 8-ranked prospect.

The 22-year-old was back healthy in 2025. Overall, he had a solid year offensively, but he lacked power. In 120 games with Double-A Chattanooga, he slashed .284/.345/.371 with 30 extra-base hits and 12 stolen bases.

He also played in 16 games in the Puerto Rican Winter League and thrived, slashing .355/.429/.468 with six extra-base hits.

Reds fans would like to see Arroyo hit for more power and would agree.

“I made some adjustments to put the ball more in the air,” Arroyo told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “I had a lot of hits last year. I’d like to have had more doubles, triples and homers. It’s coming. I won’t force it. It’ll happen if I put the ball in the air.”

Arroyo will most likely be the Puerto Rican team's starting shortstop in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. That will be valuable for his development, giving him reps in a high-leverage, pressure-filled environment.

After the World Baseball Classic ends, Arroyo is looking forward to the season and he has a lot of motivation to make the big leagues.

“I’ll do my best,” Arroyo said. “Obviously the goal (this year) is to make big leagues. Hopefully, I can make it happen.”

You can read Goldsmith's full article on Arroyo, including additional quotes, here.

