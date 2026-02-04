How the Reds Pulled Off a Steal Signing Eugenio Suárez in Free Agency

CINCINNATI – Eugenio Suarez was officially signed to a one-year, $15 million contract on Tuesday. The slugger returns to the Reds after he was traded away in 2022. He spent seven seasons with the Reds (2015-2021).

One question I have seen floating around on social media regarding Suarez and why he signed a one-year deal and for only $15 million is that maybe teams were too analytical with the slugger. Only three active players have multiple 49-home run or more seasons: Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Eugenio Suarez. When you look at this list in the history of baseball, it’s just as an exclusive list. Players to play half of their games at third base and hit 45 home runs in a season since 1970: Alex Rodriguez in 2007 hit 54 home runs, Harmon Killebrew hit 49 home runs in 1969, and Eugenio Suarez did it twice, 49 home runs in 2019 and 2025.

Teams may have looked more into fielding metrics and strikeouts rather than his production. The Reds were the perfect fit for the player Suarez will be in 2026.

The Reds were in desperate need of a bona fide slugger in the middle of the order who can drive in runs. There were too many instances in which the Reds loaded the bases, and no runs were scored. The most prominent one was in September against the New York Mets. They loaded the bases against Edwin Diaz. After loading the bases, the next two batters struck out, and then Diaz forced a groundout. Suarez isn't perfect, but he provides a presence in the lineup to give the person ahead of him some protection.

Analyzing Suarez in 2025, he had a barrel percentage of 14 percent (89th percentile) and a hard-hit rate of 47.6 percent (78th percentile). Yes, his defensive metrics are not great. He had a negative six outs above average and his arm is slightly below average, but the Reds currently have the reigning Gold Glove Award winner playing third base in Ke'Bryan Hayes and a Rookie of the Year candidate that will be playing majority first base with Sal Stewart.

For the first time in his career, Suarez can focus on hitting. Nick Krall confirmed he will get the bulk of his playing time at DH, but will get playing time at third base and first base in spring training.

"To bring a guy in that is a middle-of-the-order bat, that hit 49 homers last year." Krall said. "He's a great clubhouse guy, great with all of the fans. You know what you're getting with him. He's just a tremendous individual, and it's really been something that we weren't sure we were gonna be able to do, but it was great that we were able to get Geno."

The Reds also had something that only three other teams could match: familiarity.

"I still have my part of my family here,” Suarez said in his media availability on Tuesday. "My daughter was born here. My wife and I think we made a good decision to be back here."

Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Monday, February 9, and full squad members must report by the following Monday, February 16.

Teams were too into Eugenio Suarez's analytics when it came to his contract pic.twitter.com/4o39s9KtFD — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 3, 2026

