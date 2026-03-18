Local Cable Company Reaches Deal to Broadcast Reds Games This Season

Earlier this year, the Reds announced that they were moving their television rights to Major League Baseball for the 2026 season.

Local cable company, altafiber, announced that they have come to an agreement with Major League Baseball to broadcast Reds games this season.

"altafiber has reached a long-term agreement with Major League Baseball to broadcast Cincinnati Reds Games," they said on their website. "This agreement includes live games as well as pre‑ and post‑game coverage, and you can catch everything on Channel 24. The channel will be live on March 25th. Opening day is March 26th at 4:10 pm."

10 Free Games on WXIX

Mar 5, 2026; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Earlier this month, the Reds announced a new deal with Gray Media and WXIX to broadcast 10 regular season Reds games for free.

"Under the two-year agreement, Gray Media will simulcast 10 regular-season games per season, including Reds Opening Day on March 26, making the broadcasts available to fans on Gray-owned television stations in Cincinnati, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and throughout Reds Country in seven states,"the Reds said.

The following games will be simulcast as part of the new agreement:

Thursday, March 26 – Reds vs. Boston Red Sox (4:10 p.m.)

– Reds vs. Boston Red Sox (4:10 p.m.) Monday, April 20 – Reds at Tampa Bay Rays (6:40 p.m.)

– Reds at Tampa Bay Rays (6:40 p.m.) Monday, May 4 – Reds at Chicago Cubs (7:40 p.m.)

– Reds at Chicago Cubs (7:40 p.m.) Monday, May 18 – Reds at Philadelphia Phillies (6:40 p.m.)

– Reds at Philadelphia Phillies (6:40 p.m.) Monday, June 1 – Reds vs. Kansas City Royals (7:10 p.m.)

– Reds vs. Kansas City Royals (7:10 p.m.) Monday, June 8 – Reds at San Diego Padres (9:40 p.m.)

– Reds at San Diego Padres (9:40 p.m.) Monday, June 15 – Reds vs New York Mets (7:10 p.m.)

– Reds vs New York Mets (7:10 p.m.) Monday, July 20 – Reds at Seattle Mariners (9:40 p.m.)

– Reds at Seattle Mariners (9:40 p.m.) Monday, Aug. 31 – Reds vs. San Diego Padres (6:40 p.m.)

– Reds vs. San Diego Padres (6:40 p.m.) Monday, Sept. 14 – Reds vs. L.A. Dodgers (6:40 p.m.)

Roster Moves

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Will Benson (30) is embraced by teammates in the dugout after hitting a homer in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds announced a plethora of roster moves on Tuesday evening. Rhett Lowder, Chase Burns, Brandon Williamson, Will Benson, and Connor Phillips were all told they've made the Opening Day roster.

That leaves just one bullpen spot and one bench spot left up for grabs. For the bullpen, the spot is likely between Sam Moll, Zach Maxwell, Luis Mey, Kyle Nicolas, and Hagen Danner.

For the bench spot, it is likely between Nathaniel Lowe and JJ Bleday. Rece Hinds could have an outside shot, but that would be the most surprising of the three.

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