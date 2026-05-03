Reds Waste Burns' Masterpiece in 1-0 Loss, Swept by Pirates in Pittsburgh

PNC Park continues to be a house of horrors for the Reds. Sunday afternoon, the Reds' offense couldn't give a dominant Chase Burns any run support in a 1-0 loss that finished off a sweep of the Reds by the Pirates.

Reds batters walked just twice and struck out eight times, managing just four hits and not being able to dent the scoreboard.

The Reds are now 20-14 with three straight losses, losses in four of their last five, and five of their last seven.

Chase Burns Delivers Another Much-Needed Dominant Start

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The Reds led 4-1 after three innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's a legitimate case to be made that Chase Burns is the Reds' ace right now. Over his last four starts, Burns has been utterly dominant with six or more innings pitched in three of them. Sunday in Pittsburgh was the longest outing of Burns's career, and it could not have come at a better time for Burns and the Reds.

Burns pitched seven+ shutout innings on Sunday, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out seven. Of his 89 pitches, 56 were for strikes. Over his last four starts, Burns has 25 2/3 innings pitched with two earned runs, 28 strikeouts, and just five walks.

Considering Brady Singer and Rhett Lowder struggled mightily on Friday and Saturday, the Reds needed a quality start from Burns on Sunday. They got more than just that on Sunday. Burns is now 3-1 with a 2.20 ERA this season, coming into his own as a pitcher who is handling the rigors of pitching a full season at the Major League level.

On Deck

The Reds' road trip continues this upcoming week in Chicago with four games against the Cubs.

Monday-Wedensday will see start times at 7:40 E.T., with Thursday's start time at 2:20 E.T..

Chase Petty will make his season debut Monday night after being called up this past weekend, and he'll be opposed by Cubs right-hander Edward Cabrera (3-0, 3.06 ERA).

Andrew Abbott (1-2, 5.97 ERA) will take the mound Tuesday night after an impressive bounce-back start last Thursday against Colorado. Abbott will be opposed by Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon (2-1, 4.41 ERA).

Brady Singer (2-2, 5.57 ERA) will take the mound Wednesday night, and he'll be opposed by Cubs right-hander Colin Rea (4-1, 4.41 ERA).

Cubs right-hander Shota Imanaga (3-2, 2.40 ERA) will start on Thursday afternoon, while the Reds have not named a pitcher yet for Thursday afternoon.

This is the first series between the Reds and Cubs this season.