MLB Mock Trade: Reds Land 37-Home Run Slugger From Angels

The Cincinnati Reds made a huge push for the postseason late last year and against all odds, they made it. It took a huge fall off from the New York Mets, but whatever the case may be, the Reds made the postseason for the first time in years.

Obviously, the outcome didn't go as the team and fans would have liked, but getting a young roster a taste of postseason baseball is huge for the future of the team.

This offseason, the Reds have made some necessary moves to improve the roster and give themselves a chance to do it again this year. They added slugger Eugenio Suárez late in the offseason in a move that seemingly woke up the Queen City. And there's a small chance the Reds aren't done yet.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently suggested the Reds could bolster their outfield even more by bringing in Los Angeles Angels slugger Jo Adell before opening day.

Jo Adell would be an intriguing trade target for the Reds

Sep 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27), left, is greeted by right fielder Jo Adell (7) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

"The Reds are low-key scary, as any team that has Chase Burns as a No. 5 starter is one that could be a problem in October. But if they really want to make a Cinderella run, more offense is needed," Rymer wrote. "To this end, they could hope for 40-plus homers from Adell at Great American Ball Park. And while he isn't much of a defender in the outfield, there are few places where outfield defense matters less than Cincinnati."

This is an intriguing idea to unpack because adding a 40-home run slugger for an affordable price seems like a no-brainer, but that's not how the Reds operate.

The Cincinnati front office is seemingly complacent with the current roster, even if there's a chance to make another improvement. It was shocking enough to see them bring in Suárez late in the offseason.

A trade for Adell could make sense if it would come cheap. The Reds have young, controllable pitching that they could send to Los Angeles without batting an eye.

But Reds hitting coach Chris Valaika isn't a huge advocate for pull side fly balls. Valaika isn't seemingly a fan of the three true outcome hitters like Suárez and Adell. Adding two in the same lineup, alongside guys like Elly De La Cruz and Will Benson would be against all that the Reds hitting coach stands for.

