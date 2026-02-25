Reds Young Infielder Already Flashing Signs of Stardom

The Cincinnati Reds have a lot to be excited about with their young core. They've gotten healthy over the offseason, which should have the fans fired up.

But it's the developing young core that should have fans buzzing this spring. Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart could both turn the corner and develop into superstars this season. De La Cruz is already a borderline superstar, but a fully healthy season could skyrocket him to the top of the league.

The pitching staff is loaded with talent, including youngsters like Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder. But there are some prospects in spring camp who could be the team's future, though they're unlikely to make the big leagues this season.

CBS Sports' Mike Axisa recently shared a lot of praise for Reds prospect Cam Collier and called him the team's most intriguing non-roster invite of the spring.

Cam Collier has a bright future with the Reds

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Cam Collier during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Reds do not have the most exciting NRI list this spring, partly because so many of their best young players are already on the 40-man roster (Chase Burns, Sal Stewart, etc.)," Axisa wrote. "Unless you're still enamored with Tejay Antone's top 1% stuff (when healthy), Collier is the guy here. The No. 18 pick in the 2022 Draft posted a .391 on-base percentage in 95 games last year and reached Double-A, but hit only four home runs.

"Collier's disjointed lower half mutes his power output despite some pretty serious exit velocity. If he can ever iron out his swing mechanics and gain consistency, Collier could explode as a prospect in short order."

Collier was selected as a long-term prospect in the MLB Draft a few years ago. He's slowly worked his way through the minor leagues over the last few years and he's quite an exciting prospect to follow.

Last season, Collier posted a .776 OPS with 21 doubles in 96 games. He has a concerningly low home run rate, though the power isn't lacking. Once the young infielder begins pulling the ball in the air more consistently, his home run numbers should skyrocket.

Collier projects as a corner infielder in the future, likely pairing next to Stewart for the next five or six years. He's unlikely to be ready for the big leagues this season, but a debut in 2027 or 2028 would make sense, especially considering Collier is only 21 years old.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds OnSI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.