Reds 32-Year-Old Flamethrower Turning Heads After Third Elbow Surgery

One of the worst outcomes for a pitcher isn't a ball or a strike. It's not a hit or a home run. It's the dreaded Tommy John surgery that comes after a torn UCL. For Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tejay Antone, Tommy John surgery has become a staple in his baseball story.

Antone has undergone Tommy John surgery three times in his baseball career. Antone first underwent the procedure in 2017 before undergoing it again in 2021. Sometimes, one surgery is enough to end a player's career. It's rare to see a player bounce back from two surgeries. But Antone wouldn't last long after recovering from his second surgery before he was injured again and needed the dreaded Tommy John surgery a third time.

But Antone is back in Reds camp this spring for the first time since 2024, when he was injured in a regular season game, and it's spectacular to see, especially for his teammates.

“That’s a big deal coming back from multiple injuries and having the want to do that," Jose Trevino said about Antone, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. "That’s resilience.”

Tejay Antone is living the ultimate story of perseverance

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tejay Antone (70) throws during practice, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Antone is living the kind of story that Hollywood movies are made out of. In fact, some producers might suggest that his story was too unrealistic if it wasn't being documented in real time.

And Antone looks as good as he ever has this spring. His fastball is still in the mid nineties, with multiple recorded heaters clearing 95 miles per hour. His breaking pitches, that he's become notorious for, haven't lost their shape or bite after the third surgery.

“He has a career in the big leagues," Blake Dunn said, via Goldsmith. "Coming back from three Tommy Johns, you very rarely see guys come back from two let alone three. He’s out there competing, doing very well, throwing a lot of strikes, getting outs and I’ve seen 95 (mph on the radar gun). That’s a testament to his work ethic and the ability he does have.”

Antone is still fighting an uphill battle to carve out a role in the Reds bullpen. They seemingly have a set group of guys in the bullpen to begin the year, though injuries will almost certainly knock guys out at some point this year. Even then, pitchers like Zach Maxwell and Luis Mey could be the next men up.

However, Antone has already proven he can get outs at the big league level. He has the mentality to pitch in the big leagues. He knows how to be a big leaguer. If his arm can continue trending in the right direction, the Reds will need to find a role for him in Cincinnati.

