Reds Arizona Fall League Affiliate Comes Up Short in Finale

The Arizona Fall League season concluded on Friday. The Peoria Javelinas lost to the Surprise Saguaros 9-4 in the one-game Championship matchup. The Javelinas are the host to the Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, and Seattle Mariners. The Saguaros are the host to the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Texas Rangers.

The Javelinas jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. After an Enrique Bradrield Jr. walk and advancement on a wild pitch, Reds' prospect Leo Balcazar singled to score the runner from second, taking a 1-0 lead. Peoria scored again in the top of the second, fifth, and sixth innings, taking a 4-0 lead. Surprise got on the board in the bottom of the sixth, scoring two runs on consecutive sacrifice fly-outs.

The Reds prospects struggled on Friday, outside of Balcazar. Cam Collier went 0-4 with two strikeouts. Alfredo Duno went 0-4 with three strikeouts, after having a monster game on Thursday, hitting three home runs to carry the team into the finale.

Going into the bottom of the eighth inning, the Javelinas had a 4-2 lead over the Saguaros. Cincinnati Reds pitching prospect Trevor Kuncl really struggled, allowing three hits, two walks, and five earned runs in 1/3 of an inning, blowing the save and earning the loss. Only 12 of his 26 pitches were strikes. Surprise scored two more runs in the inning, winning the championship 9-4.

Takeaways from the Fall League:

Balcazar may earn a 40-man roster spot after his performance this fall. After a hot start, he did cool down to end the regular season, slashing .277/.340/.340. The Reds' 23rd-ranked prospect showed more defensive flexibility as well. He had games at third base, shortstop, and second base. Duno had an impressive end to the season. The 2025 Florida State League MVP showed some signs of fatigue, struggling to start the Fall League. He hit three home runs on Thursday, two of which were well over 400 feet. The Reds' second-ranked prospect is projected to begin the 2026 season in High-A Dayton. Collier really struggled. He did show some signs of his power returning, hitting a highlight reel of a home run earlier in the Fall League. He had thumb surgery that held him out until mid-May, to which I will attribute his lack of power this season overall. The 19-year-old still has a ton of potential overall; the Reds' sixth-ranked prospect is slated to start the season in Double-A.

Key Offseason Dates:

November 18: Deadline to protect Rule 5 Draft eligable players.

Deadline to protect Rule 5 Draft eligable players. November 18-20 : Owners meetings in New York City.

: Owners meetings in New York City. November 21 : Tender deadline.

: Tender deadline. December 8-11: Winter Meetings.

Winter Meetings. December 9: MLB Draft Lottery.

MLB Draft Lottery. December 10:MLB Rule 5 Draft.

Notable Rule 5 Draft Eligible Prospects:

Edwin Arroyo. Hector Rodriguez. Carlos Jorge. Leo Balcazar.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast