Reds 'Best-Kept Secret' is Already Emerging as a Potential Superstar

The Cincinnati Reds have a lot of talent on their roster this season, but they haven't fully broken out this year. The Reds have put together a few productive series' to begin the season, but their offense seems to be struggling as a whole.

Still, there are multiple players at the top of the Reds' lineup who have showcased an advanced ability to produce at the plate. Unfortunately for the Reds, it's only a few hitters who have stood out.

Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently highlighted each MLB team's "best kept secret" this season. For the Reds, Kelly suggested Sal Stewart was the Reds' best-kept secret, but at this point, he's hardly a secret.

Sal Stewart is Already Emerging as a Star

Apr 4, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"A first-round pick in 2022, Stewart has a 1.042 OPS in his first 24 MLB regular-season games, dating back to last season," Kelly wrote. "Even over such a small sample size, that's enough to get your attention, especially for a team that's starved for power production outside of Elly De La Cruz and Eugenio Suárez. With Ke'Bryan Hayes at the hot corner, Stewart is entrenched at first base with the Reds. If he's anything like what he's shown to be offensively early in his career, that's fine."

Stewart was very productive down the stretch last season. He burst onto the scene with the Reds before playing a pivotal role in their postseason run.

This season, Stewart is slashing .367/.500/.667 with an OPS over 1.000, two home runs, three doubles, and more walks than strikeouts. He's brought a lot of passion and fire to the Reds this season, which is exactly what they needed. But he's hardly a secret at this point, after being awarded the National League Player of the Week after the first week of the season.

Sal Stewart Has a Similar Offensive Profile to Joey Votto

Apr 5, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) reacts to striking out against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Stewart has shown a lot of maturity this season. His offensive profile seems very similar to Reds legend Joey Votto.

Votto was notoriously hard to strike out and easy to walk. He had a lot of power, but never seemed to swing for the fences. Votto was a bat-to-ball hitter above all else, which is exactly the way Stewart profiles. Stewart is notorious for working long at-bats while taking what the pitcher gives him. He's willing to go the other way, which can be seen with multiple extra-base hits to the opposite field this year.

Obviously, it's a big comparison to put Stewart next to Votto, but we're solely talking about his offensive profile here. Votto was one of the best in MLB history at hitting the way that he, and now Stewart, hit. Stewart's profile is similar to Votto's. Only time will tell if he will be able to produce at a similar level as the Reds legend. It's far too early to tell.