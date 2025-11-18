Reds Bolster 40-Man Roster, Protect Three Top Prospects from Rule 5 Draft

Cincinnati – Tuesday, November 18th, is the final day for teams to add players to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. The Reds added three players to theirs ahead of the deadline.

The Cincinnati Reds selected the contracts of Hector Rodriguez, Edwin Arroyo, and Leo Balcazar. In a corresponding move, they designated pitcher Carson Spiers for assignment. This is not a shocking decision. With Balcazar playing in and performing well in the Arizona Fall League, the Reds did not want to take a chance of losing him in the Rule 5 Draft.

Spiers began the season as the Reds' fifth starter while Andrew Abbott rehabbed coming out of spring training. He underwent Tommy John surgery in July, ending his season. He went 0-2 with a 6.08 ERA.

Hector Rodriguez, the Reds' ninth-ranked prospect and the highest-ranked outfielder in the organization, had a great season in 2025. In Double-A, the 21-year-old slashed .298/.357/.481 with 12 home runs. His walks almost matched his strikeouts, walking 45 times and striking out 48 times. He was promoted to Triple-A on July 18 alongside Sal Stewart. He cooled down a tick, slashing .260/.304/.405 with seven home runs in 53 games. Rodriguez was acquired alongside Jose Acuna in the Tyler Naquin trade with the New York Mets in 2022.

Edwin Arroyo could have been in Triple-A this season, had he not missed the entirety of 2024 with season-ending surgery. The Reds acquired Arroyo in the Luis Castillo trade with the Seattle Mariners, a trade that also included Noelvi Marte. While not known for his bat, the switch-hitting Arroyo slashed .284/.345/.371 with 30 extra-base hits. He did struggle a bit defensively, committing 17 errors, but that was down from his 2023 total of 22. Arroyo is known for having a slick glove and being an above-average defender. While he is scheduled to start the year in Triple-A, he may get a shot with Cincinnati early on in 2026.

Balcazar started 2025 in High-A with the Dayton Dragons. He played well, slashing .262/.333/.413 with 27 extra-base hits, nine of which were home runs. He received promotion to Double-A on July 11, and remained fairly consistent, slashing .263/.349/.677. He did not have only six extra-base hits in Double-A, but the Reds decided to play the 21-year-old in the Arizona Fall League. He played very well in the circuit, slashing .277/.340/.680 with six doubles. He showed defensive flexibility in Arizona as well, getting playing time at third base and second base as well as his usual position at shortstop.

With the offseason in full swing, the Reds made sure to protect these three from prying teams willing to give them a shot on their Major League roster.