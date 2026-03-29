Reds Get Late Heroics From Eugenio Suárez to Edge Red Sox

The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Great American Ballpark. With the win, the Reds improved to 2-1 while winning the series over the Red Sox.

Rhett Lowder puts Together Productive Outing

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) follows through on a pitch in the first inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, March 29, 2026. The game was scoreless after three innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rhett Lowder’s return took the headlines from the game. His first start since 2024 was promising, as he was able to work through five innings while scattering three hits, allowing two earned runs, walking two, and striking out five. Reds fans will hope Lowder can find his 2024 form, when he finished his six starts with a 1.17 ERA.

Eugenio Suarez Hits Clutch Home Run

Mar 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after a strike called in the eighth inning in the game against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Newcomer Eugenio Suarez got Great American Ballpark on their feet as he drilled a three-run home run into the upper deck of left field on an 0-2 count to give the Reds a 3-2 lead. Suarez finished 1-3 in the game. Suarez started slow in his return to Cincinnati in their opening series, going 0-4 on opening day and 1-5 in game two against the Red Sox.

Suarez Praises Reds' Fans for Their Support

Jamel Woods, 7, of Price Hill, watches the Findlay Market 106th Opening Day Parade, Thursday, March 27, 2025. Thousands lined Race Street for the parade prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants in Great American Ballpark. | Liz Dufour/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Suarez spoke with the media on the field after the game and praised Reds fans for their ovation for him on opening day.

“I mean, obviously, it's great to hit the first one coming back. I give a lot of credit to my coaches; they made me adjust, and I got out front and hit the homer and gave us the lead. It's big to win the first series; it means a lot. We play really good baseball here, and a win against one of the strongest teams is awesome. The fans supported me all three days and it was beautiful to see the ovation for me on opening day.”

Elly De La Cruz continued to struggle in the win, as he flied out to center field in his first AB, and followed it up with three consecutive strikeouts. Reds third baseman Sal Stewart had a nice outing, working two walks and collecting a single and a double.

The Reds' bullpen came up big for Cincinnati. Right-handed pitcher Tony Santillan was able to work effectively, striking out two while the Red Sox had runners on the corners, before Emilio Pagan came into the game in the ninth inning and was able to get Trevor Story to fly out to center field for the final out.

The Reds will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.