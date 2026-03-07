Reds Have Clear Breakout Candidate Emerging Before Their Eyes

The Cincinnati Reds have a lot to be excited about this spring, but it seems like there's one breakout player who's emerging from the pack as the Reds best player of spring training. Infielder Matt McLain has been incredible across six games.

McLain had a down year in 2025 after missing the entire 2024 season with a shoulder injury. But the shoulder looks healthy now and McLain's power has returned. He has four home runs and a double in only 17 at-bats. His power has been impressive and his teammates are taking notice.

“It’s fun to watch a guy hit a homer every game. It’s impressive," Reds utilityman Spencer Steer said, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. "Very impressive. He’s raking.”

McLain's big breakout is coming at the right time for the new players on the roster to get to know him. It's quite a solid introduction to greet your new teammates with 11 hits and 24 total bases in 17 at-bats.

“Matt McLain has some juice for a little guy," newly acquired reliever Brock Burke said, via Goldsmith. "I wasn’t expecting that. I saw him on the golf course… Then he swung (a power golf swing). I wondered if he hits a baseball like that. He does.”

Matt McLain looks like a completely new player this spring

But McLain isn't just punishing bad pitching with pull side home runs. He's hitting every pitcher that takes the mound and he's using all parts of the field. Manager Terry Francona has been vocal about how much he loves seeing players use the opposite field, especially deep in at-bats. McLain has certainly use all parts of the ballpark, as he has multiple opposite field home runs this spring.

“It’s been fun to see him hit the ball to all parts of the field, hitting the ball (opposite field) and then driving the ball," Outfielder TJ Friedl said, via Goldsmith. "That’s a good sight to see.”

Last season, McLain slashed .220/.300/.343 with a sub-.700 OPS and lacking power numbers. But this was fresh off a major shoulder surgery, that's notorious for nagging the player for a year or two after the operation.

“Look at what he’s doing," Brady Singer said, via Goldsmith. "Last year, he’d say he didn’t have the year he wanted. To see him come into camp and have really, really good at-bats… He’s not trying to do too much. He’s hitting well. He’s a good player.”

McLain's bounce back is huge for the Reds. If he can return to the .864 OPS player that he was in 2023, the Reds will be in great shape. They need a table setter at the top of the lineup ahead of Elly De La Cruz and Eugenio Suárez. If McLain stays hot through spring training, he's going to be that guy.

