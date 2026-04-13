Reds Land on Wrong Side of History in Series Loss to Angels

After a hot start to the year, it was a series to forget for the Reds' pitching staff. It's one thing when guys are getting hit around, but it's another thing when constantly giving the opponent free passes.

Their 26 walks issued over three games are tied for the fourth-most in franchise history, and it also marks just the fifth time the organization has walked eight or more batters in three straight games.

In game one of the series, a game in which they lost 10-2, Chase Burns walked four batters in 5 1/3 innings and Sam Moll and Kyle Nicolas both walked a pair.

In game two of the series, a game in which they won 7-3, Brandon Williamson walked six batters across four innings. Connor Phillips walked two and Emilio Pagan walked one.

On Sunday, in game three of the series, the walks continued. Andrew Abbott walked two batters in three innings, Kyle Nicolas walked three batters in two innings, Brock Burke walked a batter, and Moll walked three batters.

You're simply not going to win many series when you award 26 free passes over a three-game set, and that doesn't even include hit by pitches.

Starters Struggled All Series Long

Apr 5, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) leaves the game against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cincinnati's starting pitching was the talk of the league after the Reds got off to an 8-3 start. However, they've cooled off of late.

In Friday's series opener, Chase Burns gave up five runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out just two batters.

On Saturday, Brandon Williamson gave up three runs on three hits over four innings. Williamson was able to limit the damage, but his pitch count rose in a hurry as he walked six batters.

On Sunday, Andrew Abbott has his worst start of the season. The left-hander made it through just three innings after surrendering seven runs on eight hits. He walked two and struck out one.

The Reds are missing their top two pitchers in the rotation, Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, but if this team is going to be a contender, their pitching will need to carry them. Greene is out until at least July, but Lodolo is progressing nicely from his blister and threw a bullpen session on Sunday. He could throw a live batting practice session as early as this week.

Regardless of when those two return, the Reds need their starters to step up, especially the veterans in Brady Singer and Abbott.

Most walks issued by a #Reds pitching staff over a three game span:



28 - 1949

27 - 1952

26 - 1970

26 - 2026



Also the 5th time in history Reds have walked 8+ batters in three consecutive games.



(Deleted the other post since the Reds walked another batter after I posted it) — OnBaseMachine (@RedsFan_Brandon) April 12, 2026

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