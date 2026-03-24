Reds Legend Gives Thanks to Fans With a Special Gift Outside Great American Ballpark

CINCINNATI – Joey Votto took to social media on Tuesday to announce that he has a special gift for Reds fans just outside the main entryway of Great American Ballpark.

"Today at Great American Ballpark, the gift I've been wanting to give to you for a long time has been installed," Votto said. "I've been wanting to give this to you since 2023. It's my way of saying thank you to the city and to the Reds' fan base."

This was a group project from Votto. He gave credit to the city of Cincinnati, Reds ownership, specifically Phil Castellini, and the Verdin Clock Company. The bright red custom clock sits outside of the main entryway of the stadium near Gate A, along with all of the statues of legends in the history of the franchise.

"We are incredibly grateful and honored to have this beautiful clock adorn the front gates," said Reds President and CEO Phil Castellini. "Joey made us proud every time he stepped onto the field. And this one-of-a-kind gift from him will continue to inspire and excite everyone who sees it."

"For me, it’s a way of representing the Cincinnati Reds in the history of the game," Votto added. "I think that the Cincinnati Reds are special. They were the very first professional baseball team, and I think they should have things. I hope that this clock is a special thing."

Votto played his entire career with the Cincinnati Reds after being drafted in the second round of the 2002 MLB Draft as a catcher. He won the National League's Most Valuable Player Award in 2010 after leading the Reds to their first division title since 1995.

"There will continue to be massive moments happening at the ballpark in the future, and people making new memories," Votto said. "I hope that I can still be a part of it in some way, knowing that the clock adds character to this special place."

For his career, he slashed .294/.409/.511 and had an OPS + of 144. His 63.6 WAR is good for fifth all-time in franchise history. He ranks second in on-base percentage (.409), sixth in slugging (.511), second in OPS (.920), sixth in games played (2,056), fifth in hits (2,135), second in doubles (459), second in home runs (356), third in RBIs (1,144), and first in walks (1.365).

He will undoubtedly be a Reds Hall of Famer once he's eligible and is eligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2029 and should be a strong candidate to be selected. This season, he will be working alongside Clayton Kershaw and Anthony Rizzo on NBC's pregame show as they make their return to baseball coverage.

You can see the new clock and Votto's message below.