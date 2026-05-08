Elly De La Cruz is Quickly Developing into a 5-Tool Superstar for the Reds

The Cincinnati Reds were one of the best teams in baseball through the month of April, but they've gotten off to the worst possible start to May. They've struggled to stay competitive in games, as their pitching staff, aside from Chase Burns and, recently, Andrew Abbott, has collapsed. The bullpen has struggled, and Emilio Pagán recently suffered a crushing injury.

But despite these struggles, the Reds have a true five-tool superstar emerging at shortstop right now, as Elly De La Cruz has flashed the ability to dominate every aspect of the game this season. He's been one of the best players in the National League as well as a top two shortstop in baseball, alongside Bobby Witt Jr.

Elly De La Cruz Leads All Shortstops in WAR

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) hits a his 10th home run of the season, scoring Dane Myers, in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The Reds won the opening game of the series, 7-2. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Witt will likely hold the edge unless De La Cruz firmly asserts himself as the better player, the Reds shortstop leads the league in WAR by shortstops this season. He has a 1.9 WAR while Witt holds a 1.8 WAR, trailing the Reds' young superstar.

De La Cruz has flashed a better approach at the plate with an uptick in power. He's slashing .265/.337/.510 with eight stolen bases, 10 home runs, and seven doubles. He's consistently hit the ball hard this year, ranking near the top of the league in average exit velocity, max exit velocity, hard hit rate, and barrel rate this season.

De La Cruz also ranks near the top of the league as somebody having one of the lowest chase rates, which is a big improvement to his game, though it's largely because he's swinging less in general. Still, he's a better hitter than he's ever been.

Elly De La Cruz Has Been a Very Good Defense in 2026

May 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) makes the throw to complete a double play as Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) slides into second base during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Reds' shortstop has also taken big strides as a defender this season.

De La Cruz ranks fourth among shortstops with 4 Outs Above Average this season. That has him in first place among NL shortstops. His arm strength has been as impressive as ever, as he ranks in the 90th percentile of arm strength, too, per Baseball Savant. He's also one of the best defenders in the league, per Fielding Run Value.

De La Cruz has passed the eye test, too. He's made some incredible plays, ranging both to his left and his right this season. He's shown more patience on ground balls, which has helped him slow the game down and make fewer errors.

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