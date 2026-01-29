Cincinnati Reds legend Joey Votto is being hired by NBC Sports for its coverage of Major League Baseball, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

"The network is finalizing deals to make Joey Votto, Clayton Kershaw, and Anthony Rizzo part of its baseball plans this fall," McCarthy wrote.

In his time with the Reds, Votto would occasionally hop in the TV booth and help call games, which fans praised.

In 2014, Votto dressed up as a Canadian Mountie to do an interview with MLB Network's Intentional Talk.

Votto slashed .294/.409/.511 with 356 home runs in his 17-year career with Cincinnati. He won the National League MVP award in 2012 and was a six-time All-Star.

Votto, 42, has always had a bit of a quirky personality, but became fantastic at interacting with Reds fans and opposing fans late in his career.

NBC Sports finalized a three-year, $600 million deal last fall to return to MLB coverage for the first time in 26 years.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



