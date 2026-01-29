Cincinnati Reds Legend Joey Votto Returning to Baseball in New Role
In this story:
Cincinnati Reds legend Joey Votto is being hired by NBC Sports for its coverage of Major League Baseball, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.
"The network is finalizing deals to make Joey Votto, Clayton Kershaw, and Anthony Rizzo part of its baseball plans this fall," McCarthy wrote.
In his time with the Reds, Votto would occasionally hop in the TV booth and help call games, which fans praised.
In 2014, Votto dressed up as a Canadian Mountie to do an interview with MLB Network's Intentional Talk.
Votto slashed .294/.409/.511 with 356 home runs in his 17-year career with Cincinnati. He won the National League MVP award in 2012 and was a six-time All-Star.
Votto, 42, has always had a bit of a quirky personality, but became fantastic at interacting with Reds fans and opposing fans late in his career.
NBC Sports finalized a three-year, $600 million deal last fall to return to MLB coverage for the first time in 26 years.
