Reds' Next Dominant Pitcher Emerging Ahead of Opening Day

The Cincinnati Reds pitching staff is going to be tested in a big way this season.

They're going to be without their ace Hunter Greene for half the season after he underwent elbow surgery to remove bone spurs in his throwing arm. Brady Singer recently left a spring training start with a blister, which might not be a long term issue, but it's still concerning. Andrew Abbott has struggled all spring too.

The bullpen is going to be a man down to start the year, as the Reds are carrying six starting pitchers to open the season. One of these starters will likely work as a bulk reliever behind one of the other young starting pitchers.

As a result, there's a lot of pressure on some under-the-radar pitchers in Cincinnati's organization.

Thomas Nestico of TJStats recently put together a list of breakout candidates around the league this year. For the Reds, Nestico suggested that relief pitcher Zach Maxwell could be their breakout pitcher of the year, hinting that the big righty could have his eyes on the closer role in Cincinnati.

Zach Maxwell has the Look of Being the Next Reds Closer

Sep 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Zach Maxwell (78) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

"Zach Maxwell is destined to be the Reds closer in the near future. He effortlessly throws a fastball which sits at 100 MPH and supports it with a mid 90s cutter and blazing sweeping slider," Nestico wrote. "He has had no issues generating strikeouts throughout his career, and that trend held as he registered a 30.2 K% in his 10-inning sample last season. He has, without a doubt, some of the nastiest stuff in baseball, but he is not without flaws. His poor command has resulted in putrid walk rates throughout his career, and that is not expected to get any easier as he tries to make a name for himself in the Reds bullpen."

Maxwell has some of the better stuff in all of the minor leagues. He has the ability to be a dominant reliever, but walks have hindered him each step of the way. If he can get his walk rate down to around league average, the Reds could have a real weapon on their hands.

The righty has a heavy fastball that routinely runs up over 100 miles per hour. His slider is an excellent offering, especially deep in counts. If he can continue to develop his cutter, which sits in the low to mid-nineties, the righty could become a star for the Reds.

When Emilio Pagan eventually leaves town, Maxwell could be his successor. If he can take a step forward this season, he could force his way into the closer role while Pagan is still on the roster.