Reds Outfielder JJ Bleday Joins Exclusive Group With Massive Spring Training Blast
In this story:
When the Reds signed JJ Bleday to a big league deal in the offseason, they were hoping unlock the 2024 version, one who his 20 home runs and has an OPS of .762.
In two games so far this spring, the former fourth overall draft pick has done nothing, but mash the baseball.
In two games, he's hitting .500 with a double, a home run, and three balls hit over 109 mph. Bleday's home run in Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox traveled 464 feet, which put him in rare company.
It was the second longest home run of Spring Training so far, behind only Colorado's Zac Veen, according to Matt Wilkes of Reds Content Plus.
Sal Stewart's 440 foot blast put him eighth on the list for longest home runs this spring. You can see the full list below.
- Zac Veen, 468 ft
- JJ Bleday, 464 ft
- Jac Caglianone, 460 ft
- Charlie Condon, 449 ft
- Salvador Perez, 441 ft
- Konnor Griffin, 440 ft
- Brandon Lockridge, 440 ft
- Sal Stewart, 440 ft
"He had a 120 WRC+ in 2024," Nick Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon of Bleday. "If we can get him back to that, I think he was a three-win player two years ago. That’s an everyday player that’s got some legitimate add to your offense."
Bleday is battling Will Benson, Nathaniel Lowe, and others for a roster spot this spring.
