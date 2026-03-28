Reds Rookie Phenom Poised for Breakout Season After Huge Opening Day

The Cincinnati Reds are entering the spring with a lot of high hopes for their roster. They managed to make the postseason last season despite not having the payroll of other top teams around the league. They were carried by a loaded pitching staff and a core of young position player talent.

This season, the Reds are eager for position players like Sal Stewart, Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, and Noelvi Marte to take big steps forward. If each of these young sluggers can take a step forward, the Reds will be in a very good spot. During spring training, each of these four had their moments, but McLain was the most dominant.

FOX Sports' Rowan Kavner recently listed Stewart as the Reds' top breakout player this season. He got off to a very hot start on Opening Day against the Boston Red Sox.

Sal Stewart's NL Rookie of the Year pursuit off to hot start

Reds Sal Stewart (27) celebrates at second base during their game against the Red Sox for Opening Day at Great American Ball Park on Thursday March 26, 2026. Red Sox won the game with a final score of 3-0. | Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The 2022 first-round pick has hit at every level, including in the big leagues after his September call-up last season, when Stewart hit 21% above league average in 18 games before knocking in four runs in two games as a middle-of-the-order bat against the Dodgers in the National League wild-card series," Kavner wrote. "Stewart can knock the cover off the ball, and he does it while maintaining strong bat-to-ball skills. He could quickly put up big numbers in his first full season, especially while playing his home games at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park."

Stewart is a candidate for the National League Rookie of the Year award for a reason. He was a top young player for the Reds late last year, bursting on the scene with an OPS near .900 in a limited sample size down the stretch. But it was the way that Stewart played the game that stood out.

Rather than the moment being too big for him, Stewart rose to the challenge. He was aggressive and electric, but still patient at the plate. These traits carried over to Opening Day this week.

Stewart's NL Rookie of the Year campaign got off to a very hot start after he clubbed two doubles and a single in four at-bats to open the season. His pop was on full display as he smashed a double off of American League Cy Young candidate Garrett Crochet.

Stewart has looked better this spring than he did last year, which is certainly saying something. If he can continue trending in this direction, the Reds will have a star on their hands.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.

