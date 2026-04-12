Reds' Sal Stewart Headlines Exclusive List of MLB's Top Rookies

The Cincinnati Reds have one of the worst offenses in the league this year, which is a bit of a surprise after the team added some talent this offseason, with the biggest addition being slugger Eugenio Suárez.

But the Reds have one or two bright spots in their lineup. Elly De La Cruz has been solid, though he's not even close to performing at his best right now. It's rookie first baseman Sal Stewart who's emerged as the best bat in the lineup through the first few weeks of the season.

CBS Sports' Dayn Perry recently put together a list of the top rookies in the league through the first few weeks of the season. Unsurprisingly, Stewart was ranked at the top of the list as the No. 1 rookie in baseball early this season.

Sal Stewart is Making an Early Case for NL Rookie of the Year

Apr 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"Prior to his big-league debut in 2025, Stewart, a 2022 first-rounder, had a slash line of .289/.390/.466 with almost as many walks as strikeouts," Perry wrote. "So he could always hit. Speaking of hitting, Stewart has done a lot of that so far in 2026. He's got a triple slash of .366/.471/.683 with three thefts, more walks than strikeouts, and 28 total bases in 12 games. His OPS ranks third among all MLB qualifiers right now.

"Stewart's done nothing but hit as a pro, and during his brief cuppa in Cincy last season, he tallied five homers in 18 games. This season, his plate discipline and very strong batted-ball data suggest he's ready to continue producing at a high level. No, not this high a level, but Stewart has legit All-Star potential as a batsman."

Stewart was drafted with high expectations. He made his way through the minor leagues with high expectations. He debuted for the Reds last season with high expectations. But none of these expectations were as high as his production early in the season for the Reds.

He's been one of the best hitters in baseball, period. The young star has shown an advanced approach at the plate with the ability to hit the ball to all fields with power. He can hit in specific situations while being able to do damage against mistake pitches.

Sal Stewart is a Franchise Star for the Reds

Apr 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Stewart has already turned himself into a star in Cincinnati.

He's captured the hearts of many fans with his production at the plate, but for the fans who have seen him speak in the media, they have additional reasons to love him. Stewart has a passion and joy for the game that's rarely seen.

The Reds should be working on a contract extension with Stewart. He's been vocal about being open to the idea. The Reds need to do whatever they can to make sure he's in Cincinnati for as long as possible.

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