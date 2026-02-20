Heading into the 2026 season, we are going to preview and break down each position for the Cincinnati Reds.

Today, we are previewing first base.

First base was one of the rare only positions where the Reds had an above average OPS last season. Heading into 2026, the Reds have plenty of depth at the position and will most likely see a multitude of players get reps at the position.

First Baseman on the 40-man Roster:

Spencer Steer

Sal Stewart

Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Eugenio Suarez

Nathaniel Lowe (not on 40-man)

Spencer Steer - 28 Years Old

Cincinnati Reds infielder Spencer Steer (7) swings during a batting practice, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Steer is coming off an interesting season, where he slashed .238/.312/.411 with 44 extra-base hits in 146 games.

Steer saw time in left field, right field, and DH, but he played 117 games at first base and was a finalist for the National League Gold Glove award.

He was set to begin the season on the injured list with a shoulder injury, but when Austin Hays went down to start the season, Steer talked his way onto the Opening Day roster as a DH. It was probably a mistake. From March 27 to April 30, Steer slashed .174/.248/.272 with five extra-base hits and a wRC+ of just 42 (100 is considered average).

However, from May 1 until the end of the season, Steer was much better, slashin .252/.326/.441 with 39 extra-base hits and a wRC+ of 109. Steer probably won't play near as much first base this season with Sal Stewart on the roster and the addition of Eugenio Suarez, but if he can provide the kind of production he did in 2025 when he was healthy, the Reds should feel good about it.

Sal Stewart - 22 Years Old

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (43) plays a ground ball off the bat of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Enrique Hernandez (8) in the eighth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stewart absolutely shredded his way through the minor leagues in 2025 and forced his way onto the Reds by September. In 118 minor league games, Stewart slashed .309/.383/.524 with 54 extra-base hits.

Stewart played in 18 games with the Reds, 11 of which were at first base, and slashed .255/.293/.545 with six extra-base hits. It would be shocking if Stewart were to not make the Opening Day roster. He will likely see time at first base, third base, and possibly even some second base. The sky is the limit for this kid. If he can match or better his production from 2025, the Reds offense could be better than expected.

He has also lost over 25 pounds this offseason and Reds manager Terry Francona has mentioned how much better he's moving. That should help him a bunch, defensively.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand - 26 Years Old

Jun 19, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) hits a single in the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Christian Encarnacion-Strand played in just 36 big league games in 2025 due to a back injury and his struggles. In those 36 games, he slashed .208/.234/.377 with 10 extra-base hits.

In 62 games with Triple-A Louisville, he was better, but wasn't the dominant hitter you'd like to see when a big leaguer goes down. He slashed .245/.310/.493 with 33 extra-base hits. Encarnacion-Strand has always been a free swinger. What he could get away with in the minors has been exposed in the majors, particularly his tendency to chase pitches out of the zone. If you chase at the big league level, you'll be exposed.

He knows he needs to improve on that.

“A lot of it was about controlling the zone, what I want to swing and what I don’t want to swing at,” Encarnacion-Strand told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “A lot of (my struggles) was just getting at-bats after missing a year. It’s hard to miss a full season and come back and play your best. This game is hard. I also enjoy it. I love it. Going to Triple-A and getting those at-bats is how you fix it.”

The slugger is dealing with a hamstring injury that could cause him to miss the first few Spring Training games. It feels like a longshot for him to make the team out of camp.

Eugenio Suarez - 34 Years Old

Cincinnati Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez (28) warmup ahead of practice, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reds fans got their wish. In early February, the Reds signed Eugenio Suarez on a one-year, $15 million deal that should instantly improve their offense. The deal also includes a mutual option for the 2027 season worth $16 million.

Suarez was fantastic in 2025, coming off of an All-Star season where he hit 49 home runs and slashed .228/.298/.526.

However, he did struggle in the second half, slashing just .189/.255/.428 after being traded to the Seatle Mariners, but Seattle is a difficult place to hit and his numbers were much better on the road. Suárez will likely see most of his time at designated hitter, but he is also expected to play some third base and has been putting in work at first base this offseason.

Suarez provides the Reds the pop they need and also provides protection in the lineup for Elly De La Cruz.

Nathaniel Lowe - 30 Years Old

While Nathaniel Lowe is on a minor league deal and currently not on the 40-man roster. I think he has a decent shot to make the Opening Day roster.

While the Reds would need to get creative to find him playing time, his .762 OPS against right-handers in 2025 and his .789 career OPS against them feels like he could win a bench spot over guys like Will Benson or JJ Bleday.

Reds manager Terry Francona isn't making him any promises though, but we all know how much Tito loves his veteran players.

“I explained to him, you’ll be treated like the veteran you deserve,”Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. “We can’t guarantee you anything because I can’t do that. I told him I’ll undersell it because I don’t feel comfortable (selling) something to get him in here and then a month later it’s not what I said. He has been a good bat. He had some down times last year. But he’s not far removed from being an All-Star. You got him on a non-roster, it’s kind of hard to not let him come.”

Lowe could DH, be a late-game pinch hitter, and also play some first base.

Summary

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (43) plays a ground ball off the bat of Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) for an out in the first inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds should once again be above average at first base this season. If Spencer Steer spends more time in the outfield and less at first base, their defense at the position could take a step back. However, as long as they remain average defensively, it is unlikely to hurt the team significantly. Offensive production is far more important at first base.

I believe Sal Stewart will see the most time at first base, followed by Suarez, Steer, and Encarnacion-Strand if he gets called up at some point in the season.

