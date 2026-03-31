It certainly feels like Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz is due for a breakout season. He was certainly on his way to a big year last year, slashing .294/.359/.495 with 39 extra-base hits and 25 stolen bases in the first half of the season before he hurt his quad and his numbers fell drastically in the second half.

MLB Network analyst Brian Kenny agreed and picked De La Cruz to win the National League MVP Award.

"I am going second straight year, Elly De La Cruz," Kenny said on MLB Network. "So I did it last year and he got hurt. I didn't realize he was hurt, but he played all 162. He just played hurt, but if there is someone that could combine everything with the speed and have a gaudy WAR number, which means something to the voters, good or bad, but some guy that could have an eight-win season that might challenge Ohtani, I think it's Elly De La Cruz."

"Look, he's got to bolster his numbers, but with his base running runs and his defense at shortstop, I think he will be able to make a good case."

Kenny is correct when he says that if De La Cruz can improve defensively, as well as take advantage of his speed more this season, his WAR should jump significantly. While it'll be tough to beat Ohtani, De La Cruz could have good odds as a long shot to win the award.

Off to a Slow Start

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) looks on from the dugout stairs in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, March 29, 2026. The game was scoreless after three innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elly De La Cruz is off to a slow start this season, going 3 for 15 with a home run and three walks. However, two of the Reds’ first four games have come against left-handed pitching, something that has been a challenge for him throughout his career.

In his career, De La Cruz has crushed right-handed pitching, slashing .270/.350/.498 with 48 home runs. Compare that to when he faces left-handed pitching, he is slashing just .219/.278/.326 with 13 home runs.

While De La Cruz certainly needs to keep improving against lefties, it's important to note, he's still just 24 years old and has only had 557 plate appearances from the right side in his career, compared to over 1200 from the left side.

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