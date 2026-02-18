Reds Top Prospect Sal Stewart Has BIG Goals Ahead of First Full Season in Majors

CINCINNATI — Sal Stewart has high expectations going into his first full season with the Reds.

After he made his Major League debut in September of last season, the 21-year-old immediately added a spark to the lineup in the short amount of time he was given. He led the team with five home runs that month and is now the youngest player in Cincinnati Reds history with a postseason hit. Stewart sat down with FOX19's Joe Danneman at spring training to discuss his goals for the season, his career, and how he approaches his game.

"I never want something given to me." Stewart said. "When I signed, I told everyone I'm going to earn whatever I get. My mindset is always that I haven't gotten anything, I haven't earned anything. So I kind of approach that every day like that. I just prove to myself that who I am is enough, I proved to myself that I can really hit at that level. I proved to myself that I can take in that environment and I can thrive in that environment, but I still haven't earned anything. There are a lot of great players here and I have to prove to Tito that he can trust me and I'm capable of going out there and putting my best foot forward."

Cincinnati Reds infielders Ke'Bryan Hayes (3) and Sal Stewart (27) share a conversation, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stewart played through the minor leagues primarily as a second and third baseman. When the Reds acquired Ke'Bryan Hayes at the trade deadline, if he was to stay in their future plans, he will need to learn a new position. He played 11 of his 18 games at first base once he debuted, learning the position on the fly. With a full offseason to prepare, he is hoping to take that next step defensively.

"I have no doubt that I can." Stewart said. "Last year I never really got that chance to actually do it. One, because we were in a playoff race and two because in the minor leagues I never really got the chance to really play; I only played like one game in. I was kind of learning on the fly, just trying to give the team the best chance to win so I was doing whatever it took to make the out. Now I feel like I can make the next step in the offseason. I was actually able to get the base of first base and expand from there. I’m grateful for Freddie (Benevides), I'm grateful for Nap (Mike Napoli) and I'm grateful for Yonder (Alonso)...I'm excited. I really do feel like I can go out there and be an elite first baseman and I'm excited to go prove that."

Slimmer Sal

Cincinnati Reds Sal Stewart walks the red carpet during Reds Fest 2026 at the Duke Energy Convention Center, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the more impressive things with Stewart over the offseason was him slimming down. He reportedly dropped 26 pounds, something he wanted to make a priority to extend his career as long as possible.

"My dream is to go out there and play for 20 years," Stewart said. "So that in 20 years, people can want to have my jersey on. I want to take care of my family. I want them to never have to work again. I want to take care of my sister, my girlfriend, everyone around me, so I feel like trimming down was just best for me, my extremities, and keeping me healthy. You know, availability is the best ability.

"I feel like it was best for me." he added. "I felt like it can give me more versatility as well for Tito to be like 'he actually can go play second, he can play third, he can play first.’ I felt like it was great overall and I'm super happy about it."

Rookie of the Year?

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (43) looks out towards the field after taking a swing during warmups ahead of the MLB National League Wild Card Game between the Cincinnati Reds and LA Dodgers, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Danneman asked Stewart about the possibility of winning Rookie of the Year. His response feels like it is coming from a veteran and not a 21-year-old rookie.

"I never want to look for individual accolades." Stewart said. "I always want the team accolades. Personally, if I do well, then that means the team is doing well. If putting it on my door means every morning it's something I want, so yeah. It's something I look at every single morning when I wake up, and when I go to sleep, it's right on my door. It's something I’ve dreamed of. It'd be great to have that, but I’m more focused on the team and winning games."

The Reds have had six players win the Rookie of the Year award. Jonathan India (2021) was the most recent to win it.

Stewart .255/.293/.545 in 18 games with the Reds after dominating in Double-A and Triple-A. The Reds made the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and the first time in a 162-game season since 2013. Stewart looks to be a pivotal part of the Reds reaching and advancing in the playoffs. He is considered a serious candidate for Rookie of the Year. Watch Danneman's entire interview with Stewart below: