One Cincinnati Reds Player Poised to Break Out in 2026
In this story:
With Spring Training officially underway, attention turns to the players who could be on the verge of a breakout season and elevate the Reds to another level this year.
ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez chose one player to watch in Spring Training for all 30 teams.
For the Reds, that player is infielder Sal Stewart.
"Terry Francona played in the big leagues for 10 years and is entering his 25th season as a manager," Gonzalez wrote. "Dating to spring training last year, he has continually called Stewart one of the most advanced young hitters he has ever seen. Stewart proved that during the stretch run of the Reds' 2025 season, when he was called up in September, popped five home runs and earned his way onto their postseason roster."
"Now, at 22 years old, he'll seemingly start the season as the everyday first baseman and look to jolt a Reds offense that underperformed last year. He is among the favorites for the NL Rookie of the Year Award, as he should be."
Gonzalez is exactly right. Francona and Cincinnati's front office think highly of their young rookie. While Stewart will have to earn his spot this spring, he is expected to make the roster and see a lot of playing time this season. With Eugenio Suarez signing a one-year, $15 million deal, Stewart will see time at first base, third base, DH, and possibly some second base. He is down 25 pounds this offseason, which has the Reds' coaching staff excited.
Moving Well This Spring
"Listening to the coaches talk, they say he’s moving really well," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard on Wednesday. "That’s what I care about. When you see him you can tell he put the work in. When you see him move, that’s what our goal was."
If Stewart plays up to his potential offensively this season, the Reds should feel good about their chances to head back to the postseason for the second consecutive season.
You can see who Gonzalez chose to break out for each team here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4