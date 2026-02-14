One Cincinnati Reds Player Poised to Break Out in 2026

With Spring Training officially underway, attention turns to the players who could be on the verge of a breakout season and elevate the Reds to another level this year.

ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez chose one player to watch in Spring Training for all 30 teams.

For the Reds, that player is infielder Sal Stewart.

"Terry Francona played in the big leagues for 10 years and is entering his 25th season as a manager," Gonzalez wrote. "Dating to spring training last year, he has continually called Stewart one of the most advanced young hitters he has ever seen. Stewart proved that during the stretch run of the Reds' 2025 season, when he was called up in September, popped five home runs and earned his way onto their postseason roster."

"Now, at 22 years old, he'll seemingly start the season as the everyday first baseman and look to jolt a Reds offense that underperformed last year. He is among the favorites for the NL Rookie of the Year Award, as he should be."

Gonzalez is exactly right. Francona and Cincinnati's front office think highly of their young rookie. While Stewart will have to earn his spot this spring, he is expected to make the roster and see a lot of playing time this season. With Eugenio Suarez signing a one-year, $15 million deal, Stewart will see time at first base, third base, DH, and possibly some second base. He is down 25 pounds this offseason, which has the Reds' coaching staff excited.

Moving Well This Spring

Cincinnati Reds Sal Stewart walks the red carpet during Reds Fest 2026 at the Duke Energy Convention Center, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Listening to the coaches talk, they say he’s moving really well," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard on Wednesday. "That’s what I care about. When you see him you can tell he put the work in. When you see him move, that’s what our goal was."

If Stewart plays up to his potential offensively this season, the Reds should feel good about their chances to head back to the postseason for the second consecutive season.

You can see who Gonzalez chose to break out for each team here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



