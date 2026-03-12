The Cincinnati Reds have one of the best pitcher staffs in all of baseball, but it was recently hit with a crushing loss.

Hunter Greene has been dealing with elbow pain and discomfort dating back to the end of last season. After the conservative treatment alleviated symptoms in the beginning, they returned when he ramped back up to 100 percent this spring. Now Greene is set to be out until July as he's going to undergo an arthroscopic elbow surgery to eliminate the bone spurs and hopefully get him back to full strength.

But the Reds have more pitchers to be excited about, including flamethrower Chase Burns.

Chase Burns struggled in latest start, but Reds aren't worried

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) watches Hunter Greene throw a bullpen session at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burns has been throwing well for most of his spring, but he recently ran into a road bump in his most recent start on Sunday. Burns surrendered four hits, four earned runs, and a home run in 3 2/3 innings of work, but manager Terry Francona attributed it to Burns falling behind in the count.

"When he worked ahead, he was just fine," Francona said following Burns' start on Sunday, per Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. "When he worked from behind (in the count), he gave up damage. That’s been the message the entire time from our pitching guys. He’s a pup. The stuff is there. He understands it. As the execution continues to improve, you’ll see those good innings."

When Burns is behind in the count, like every pitcher, he has to work more of the middle of the strike zone to get back into it. This gives the hitters a rare chance to square up his triple digit fastball and disgusting slider.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

But when Burns is ahead and the hitters are on their heels, he's practically untouchable and Francona knows it. Francona knows that Burns is this small improvement away from becoming a bona fide star on the mound.

Reds need Chase Burns to turn the corner after Hunter Greene's injury

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) talks with special assistant to the general manager, Eric Davis, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Greene sidelined for the first half of the year, the Reds are really going to need Burns to turn it on. He's going to be relied on heavily in the Reds rotation whether he's at the top of his game or not.

Burns and Rhett Lowder will both be trusted with the ball every fifth day as the Reds push for a postseason spot again this season. They seem ready for it, but they could both use some fine tuning. Still, with Greene's injury, that fine tuning is going to come when the lights are the brightest.

Either way, Burns is bound for more good days than bad ones. He has the talent to be an ace. With more consistency, there will be no denying that.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds OnSI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.