Three Unbelievable Stats That Sum Up The Cincinnati Reds So Far

The Cincinnati Reds are off to a 7-3 start to the 2026 season. It has been a strange start to the year, but a winning start. Here are three shocking stats that sum up everything to this point:

The Defense Is Clicking

Apr 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (3) throws to first to get Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (not pictured) out in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Through the first 10 games, the Reds have not had an error. This is the fourth-longest streak in the modern era (1901) according to Jay Morrison. The 2022 Padres played 16 consecutive games to start the 2022 season. The Royals' streak lasted the first 12 games of that same season, and the 2018 Boston Red Sox started the 2018 season with 10 consecutive games without an error.

Defense was made a priority at the trade deadline last season with the acquisition of Ke'Bryan Hayes from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The reigning Gold Glove Award winner at third base anchors this Reds defense and appears to be rubbing off on the rest of the team. Elly De La Cruz has had a couple of plays that were borderline hit calls over being called an error, but nonetheless, his defense is looking far better to start this season, and the defense overall is firing on all cylinders.

Historic Pitching Performances, Even Without Greene and Lodolo

Apr 5, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) celebrates after striking out the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Each of the Reds’ seven wins this season has been decided by two runs or fewer according to Mike Petraglia on X. Each of the Reds' wins so far has been:

6-5 versus Boston Red Sox

3-2 versus Boston Red Sox.

2-0 versus Pittsburgh Pirates.

5-3 versus Texas Rangers.

2-0 versus Texas Rangers.

2-1 versus Texas Rangers.

2-0 versus Miami Marlins.



This is just the second time in the Reds' franchise history that the team has won their first seven games by two runs or less. The last time they had such a run was in the 1918 season.

There are positives and negatives to take away from this. First, the pitching staff is doing an incredible job at keeping the game close and not letting the game get away. The last three starts by Reds pitchers have been spectacular. First was a six-inning shutout from Rhett Lowder, Chase Burns allowed just one run on Sunday, and Brandon Williamson tossed a gem on Monday night versus the Marlins in a shutout in a career-high 6 2/3 innings, allowing just three hits.

The negative is that the offense just is not producing to this point. The Reds are the worst team in Major League Baseball with runners in scoring position, batting just .164 and have been reliant on the home run to score the majority of their runs. They made it a priority to improve in this category during camp this spring.

“I’m more concerned about the opportunities,”Chris Valaika told FOX19's Charlie Goldsmith . “It’s fighting for second base. When we get the opportunities on runners on third or second, how do we do a better job converting them? The goal is to get into that position more. We’re playing the odds.”

It is still very early in the season, but this is a trend the Reds dealt with last season as well and is concerning to see plaguing them again in 2026.

This is only the ninth time in the modern era that the Reds have allowed less than 30 runs through the first 10 games. Is it sustainable? Time will tell. Cincinnati has won four-straight games. They'll look to make it five on Tuesday in Miami.

Andrew Abbott gets the start as the Reds look to extend their winning streak to five games and stay unbeaten on the road.