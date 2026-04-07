What’s Going On With Reds Infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes This Season?

We all know what Ke'Bryan Hayes brings to the table for the Cincinnati Reds, both the good, and the bad. Hayes has been a bit of a hot button since being traded to the Cincinnati Reds from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline, and while he is known as one of, if not the best defensive third basemen in baseball, hitting hasn't necessarily been what he's known for.

Hayes is a two-time Gold Glove winner at third base, a guy who has the capabilities to be a platinum glover, and has shown very impressive defensive range adding to the Reds solid infield defense with Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, and Sal Stewart. Though the question has been, is his great defense worth keeping in the lineup when he isn't providing anything to the batting order, even if he is hitting at the bottom of the lineup?

While the stats may not back up my claims in this article, there is something to say about Hayes ability to avoid strikeouts so far this season. In 28 plate appearances, he has just one strikeout, and only 3 hits sporting a BABIP of .159 to go along with his slash line of .115/.179/.115... Obviosuly thats not very good by any arguments matter, but with his ability to put the ball in play, has he potentially just been unlucky?

Apr 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (3) throws to first to get Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (not pictured) out in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

According to Baseball Savant, Hayes is currently in the 82nd percentile in chase percentage, the 69th percentile in average exit velocity at 91.2, and the 100th percentile in both Strikeout and Whiff percentage.

While those all look good, one of these things is simply misleading when it comes to Hayes hitting so far. Is he simply just getting a lot of sharp groundouts, or is he just unlucky so far this year.

The other things to wonder is will these at-bats eventuallty lead to base hits, or will he fall back into the player many suspect he is as a hitter. Or will the hard contact eventually go away? With so little of a sample size into the season its hard to say. While no one will confuse Hayes as a 25 homers kind of player, it is fair to look at his performance at the plate so far and wonder if there may just be more to what he is doing. Is a 2023 Hayes season a possibility?

It's his lone MLB season with an OPS+ over 100, as he hit 15 home runs, had seven triples, and hit .271. If the Reds can even get somewhat close to that performance from him, will it be worth someone not getting at-bats? Time will tell, but his performance so far might be worth keeping an eye on.