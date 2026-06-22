Nick Krall Sends Clear Message About Reds' Trade Deadline Plans

The Reds have won two straight series, but they still have a record of just 37-39 after their dreadful stretch in May until the middle of June. They currently sit 2 1/2 games back in the National League Wild Card race, but they’re already 9 1/2 games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers, who they’ll host on Monday night. While 2 1/2 games back doesn’t sound too bad, they have 6 teams ahead of them fighting for the third and final spot.

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is a little over a month away. If the deadline were this week, it would probably make more sense for the Reds to sell, especially players on expiring contracts like Brady Singer, Nathaniel Lowe, Eugenio Suarez, and Tyler Stephenson, among others.

Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall was recently asked about his strategy for the organization heading into the deadline.

“It’s wait and see. Let’s see how we play,” Krall told The Cincinnati Enquirer. “Hopefully, we’re gonna get some guys back in the coming weeks and see what we look like. We’ve gotta win some games though. We’ve just gotta play a little better and win some games.”

While fans certainly aren’t going to like the answer, nothing Krall said is untrue. The Reds are set to get Elly De La Cruz back this week, which will be a huge boost to the lineup.

In July, they’re set to get Hunter Greene back, who has missed the entire season after having surgery on his throwing arm in Spring Training.

Guys like Emilio Pagan and Pierce Johnson are also expected to return in the near future.

So yes, the Reds are getting healthy. When it comes to buying, Krall is right. The Reds need to win some games. If there are 6 teams ahead of them for the third and final Wild Card spot, buying probably isn’t the right decision.

Small market teams need to acquire talent in as many ways as they can. They’ll have a chance to get decent trade value on guys like Brady Singer, Stephenson, and Lowe. Don’t believe me? Remember, the Reds got Hector Rodriguez in a deal for Tyler Naquin.

Singer was asked about the possibility of being traded.

“I knew that from the beginning of the year, that it would be a possibility, just because of where I am,” said the veteran starting pitcher. “I understand what (the business of the game) entails.”

If the Reds want to be buyers at the deadline, they’ll need to get hot, stack some wins, and prove they’re a team capable of making a legitimate postseason run.