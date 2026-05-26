One Pitch Suggests Nick Lodolo May Be Turning a Corner for the Reds

While the Mets lineup didn't have their big bats in the lineup on Monday like Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, Nick Lodolo took a step in the right direction with a great performance at Citi Field.

Lodolo threw 98 pitches over six innings and gave up just one run on six hits. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

However, it was a shaky start. Lodolo hit the first batter he faced with his breaking ball, and it wasn't close. It hit him in the back. But he buckled down and battled through the inning.

“Definitely a lot better, for sure," Lodolo told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "Definitely some things I’ve got to do a better job of, but overall, I’m happy with it.”

His Curveball is Back

May 25, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the New York Mets during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When Lodolo's breaking ball is working, he's tough to hit. On Monday, despite hitting batters with it, it was working.

Lodolo generated 8 whiffs on 15 swings on his curveball, which is elite at 53%. In fact, he got Mets hitter Mark Vientos to strike out on a curveball that was so nasty that it hit him.

That's the pitch we've come to know Nick Lodolo by. When that curveball is working, he's not just good. He's one of the better pitchers in the National League.

“I feel like it’s been trending in this direction the past couple of times," said catcher Tyler Stephenson, who hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning. "I think his last start, he threw well. There were just some walks, and he cleaned that up, obviously, in between starts, and did a really good job today. The breaking ball was continuing to get better.”

Lodolo threw 33 fastballs, 26 curveballs, 20 sinkers, and 19 changeups. It's clear he's beginning to become more and more comfortable with that breaking ball again, despite it being the pitch that gives him blister issues.

Miscellaneous Notes

Matt McLain is currently 0 for his last 19 at the plate and is hitting just .198 on the season.

The Reds were outhit by the Mets on Monday, but still won. They are just 6-21 on the season when they have less hits than their opponent.

Lodolo pitched six innings on Monday. The Reds are 14-4 this season when their starting pitchers goes at least six innings.

It's been a rough May for the Reds. They are just 8-14 this month.

The Reds are 10-8 in series openers this season.