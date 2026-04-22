One Unexpected Name Emerging as Reds Trade Candidate

Earlier this week, ESPN.com chose a player from each team who is most likely to be traded. For the Reds, they selected outfielder Noelvi Marte.

"Aside from Sal Stewart and Elly De La Cruz, the Cincinnati offense has struggled, especially third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, who is testing the limits of how bad you can hit and remain in the lineup, ESPN.com's David Schoenfield wrote. "The Reds can move Eugenio Suarez to third base, but they're not getting much production from any of their outfielders, either. Marte began the season as the starting right fielder but went 3-for-29 and got a quick demotion back to Triple-A. This could be a change-of-scenery situation, as the Reds might not have the patience or willingness to see if the talented Marte can put it together."

Since Marte's demotion to Triple-A Louisville, he is slashing .318/.400/.636 with four extra-base hits in just six games.

Would it Make Sense to Trade Marte?

Mar 20, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (4) hits against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

While Marte certainly struggled to start the season for the Reds, he also wasn't getting consistent playing time, which can be a struggle for young players. The Reds should absolutely NOT trade Marte while his value is this low. There is no denying Marte has the talent to be a good big leaguer. There is no reason to give up on a 24-year-old with years of control left.

What Marte Needs to Improve

The biggest concern with Marte early in the season was the number of pitches he was swinging at outside of the zone. Marte was chasing 47.4% of the time, which is simply way too high. You're never going to have success in Major League Baseball chasing that many pitches.

In 2023, Marte chased just 28% of the time. He hit .316 that season in his limited big league experience. However, pitchers started to find out his strengths and weaknesses and he hasn't been able to adjust back. In 2024, Marte chased 37% of the time and last year, despite having a good year overall, he still chased 33% of the time.

In his short time in the minors this season, his chase rate is down to 29.2%. However, it's also worth noting that Triple-A pitchers don't have as good of stuff as big leaguers do, so it's a little easier not to chase in the minors.

If Marte can learn to shrink the strike zone and swing at pitches in the zone, there is no doubt in my mind that he will have success. If he doesn't adjust, he's going to have a hard time being successful.