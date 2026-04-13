Cincinnati Reds Make Bold Roster Decision, New Power Bat Gets Opportunity

The Cincinnati Reds have gotten off to a fine start this season, but the offense has struggled. Notably, the production from the outfield hasn't been there for the Reds.

On Monday, they made a big roster decision that will have a ripple effect throughout the entire organization.

Reds Option Outfielder Noelvi Marte to Triple-A

Apr 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (4) scores a run on a wild pitch by Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Reds announced they were optioning young outfielder Noelvi Marte to Triple-A. This move has seemingly been trending toward reality for the last few days, but it finally came to fruition on Monday, two days after Marte's bobblehead night drew over 30,000 fans to Great American Ballpark.

On the season, Marte is slashing .138/.194/.138 with a 32.3 percent strikeout rate. He's chasing as much as any big leaguer, and he's not finding consistent hard contact when he does put the bat on the ball. To make matters worse, Marte has a groundball rate over 80 percent, which is absurdly high.

He has a lot of potential, so the Reds need him to go down to Triple-A and figure out his approach. He has a high swing rate, which is partially due to the fact that he chases so much, but he's also aggressive in the zone. Marte ranks in the 70th percentile in zone contact rate. He doesn't struggle putting the bat to the ball, per se, but he does struggle with the pitches he swings at. Hitting a ball in the dirt is nearly impossible. Marte struggles with making those decisions. He doesn't struggle finding contact on pitches in the zone, which indicates he's one adjustment away from being back at his best.

What Does this Move Mean for the Reds?

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Rece Hinds against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a corresponding move, Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith reported that the Reds are expected to call up top minor league outfielder Rece Hinds to take Marte's spot on the roster.

Reds fans have been calling for Hinds to be promoted to the big league squad for most of the season. He's been incredible at the Triple-A level, slashing .354/.475/.771 with five home runs, three doubles, and 16 RBI. He ranks near the top of the league in barrel percentage, hard hit percentage, wOBA, walk percentage, and a few other categories.

Hinds has reverse splits, just like Marte, which means the Reds shouldn't look at him as a platoon outfielder who can only hit lefties. For his big league career, he's 2-for-37 off lefties with one home run. He's 0-for-7 off lefties early in the season at Triple-A after hitting 30 points lower against them compared to right-handed pitchers last season in Louisville.

Hinds has the chance to leave the ballpark with any swing. He could be the additional spark the Reds need on offense alongside Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart.

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