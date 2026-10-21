One World Series Player Who Would Be a Perfect Fit for the Cincinnati Reds

The 2026 World Series is set. Tampa Bay versus Milwaukee. Two small-market teams that win in the margins and make timely trades and sign free agents who add value to the roster. The Cincinnati Reds have a lot of work to do to improve the club for 2027. One player who is in the World Series and will be a free agent this offseason would be a perfect fit for the Reds.

So Many Needs this Offseason

The Cincinnati Reds have a lot of priorities this offseason. They are still searching for a replacement for pitching coach Derek Johnson. They also have to improve from an MLB-worst -48 Defensive Runs Saved. They also need more offense, as they were the worst in MLB in batting average (.229), on-base percentage (.305), and led MLB in strikeouts (1,544). So can one free agent address all these issues? No, but they can address their bullpen.

JoJo Romero is set to be a free agent this offseason. Romero is a left-handed reliever who started the year with the St. Louis Cardinals and was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers at the deadline. In 44 games with the Cardinals, the 30-year-old reliever had a 3.35 ERA, striking out 43 batters in 43 innings. After being traded to the Brewers, Romero posted a 3.38 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched.

In the postseason, Romero has pitched even better, allowing just one run on two hits in 5.1 innings in four appearances. In those four appearances, he has walked only one and struck out nine. That kind of command was missing from the 2026 Reds.

A Real Need

Sep 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) stands in the dugout during the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds struggled badly with their command on the mound in 2026. They were the worst team in the big leagues at walking batters (668). And no one will forget when the Reds' relievers walked seven consecutive batters against the Pirates in May. This is where Romero can help.

Romero had only 18 walks in 56.1 innings in 2026, which was good for 2.9 walks per 9 innings (BB9). That 2.9 BB9 would have been the third-best for the 2026 Reds bullpen, behind Emilio Pagan (2.3) and Teejay Antone (2.8).

Also, with Brock Burke hitting free agency soon, the Reds will not have any left-handed relief pitchers on the 40-man roster. Romero seems like he would be a perfect fit for the Reds in 2027.

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