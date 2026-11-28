The Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with starting pitcher Frankie Montas, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The deal reportedly includes another $4.5 million in incentives.

Montas had Tommy John surgery in 2025, which caused him to miss the entire 2026 season.

The 32-year-old made 19 starts for Cincinnati in 2024, posting an ERA of 5.01 to go along with 79 strikeouts over 93 1/3 innings. At the trade deadline, the Reds traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers. Montas had more success in Milwaukee, making 11 starts and posting an ERA of 4.55.

If there is one thing we've learned this offseason, it is that starting pitching is expensive. The Atlanta Braves gave Tyler Mahle a two-year, $40 million deal earlier on Saturday. The Chicago White Sox signed Nick Martinez to a two-year, $44 million deal. It's a bit surprising that Montas was able to land a major league deal, but at $5 million, it's a relatively low-risk move for a Reds team in need of starting pitching help.

Montas Was Well-Liked in the Clubhouse

Aug 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Frankie Montas (47) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Reds manager David Bell had great things to say about Montas after he was dealt to the Brewers in 2024.

“He wasn’t even here very long and he just became such a big part of our team," Bell told MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. "It’s like we’ll be missing a family member or close friend. We understand how the game is. It doesn’t make it easier. Frankie did a lot in a short time here, both on the mound, which everybody can see, but behind the scenes. He did amazing things really as far as being a great teammate and doing his part to share his experience, share his knowledge. He very much gave everything he had and kind of poured it into our team.”

Hunter Greene also had high praise for Montas.

“It sucks. His impact has been tremendous in such a short period of time with us. I actually shed a few tears and I know I wasn’t the only one. He brought so much off the field, and then we’ve been together in multiple conversations throughout the day. He brought a lot of value to the Reds.”

The Reds Need to Improve Their Roster

Aug 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Frankie Montas (47) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While signing Montas is a relatively low-risk move, the Reds still have plenty of holes to fill on their roster. While other teams are actively improving their rosters, Cincinnati has been relatively quiet, taking chances on players in hopes they can return to the form they showed five years ago.

There's nothing wrong with taking a few of those chances, but at some point, the Reds need to make moves that legitimately move the needle for a team that won just 75 games last season.